Bharti Airtel Collaborates With Amdocs to Enhance Customer Experience



Bharti Airtel announced a collaboration today with software and services provider Amdocs to drive the monetisation of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) services and improve the overall end-user customer experience. As outlined in their joint statement, Amdocs will create a digital platform to automate and digitise Airtel's business operations. This technology partnership also intends to assist Airtel in the creation of a single-bundled plan and billing system for all its services, thus enhancing customer satisfaction.

Airtel Black Offering

Airtel offers its customers the option to combine Airtel postpaid, broadband, and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services under a single plan known as Airtel Black. Airtel Black customers can benefit from a unified billing system for all services, one call centre, a dedicated relationship team, priority resolution, 'Buy Now and Pay Later' options on Airtel Shop, and other advantages designed for premium users.

Pradipt Kapoor, Chief Information Officer at Bharti Airtel, commented, "As Airtel transitions from a telco to a techco, we are constantly looking for ways and means to enhance our customer experience with the right use of technology solutions. We are delighted to transition to Amdocs’s converged billing platform as we consolidate our digital architecture and optimize service delivery in critical areas like billing."

"We are excited to collaborate with Airtel, empowering them with our innovative monetization platform," stated Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Our efforts will ensure Airtel benefits from state-of-the-art technology, while the cloud-ready deployment and auto-scaling capabilities will ensure a flexible and efficient infrastructure."

Optimising Customer Experience

Following the implementation of Amdocs's digital platform, Airtel Black customers will be able to create personalised plans that encompass various Airtel services, including mobile, broadband, and DTH, as mentioned in the statement.

This transition is expected to help Airtel to offer a unified customer experience, improve billing accuracy, and optimise business operations through seamless ecosystem integration and real-time insights, thereby facilitating informed decision-making.

Airtel Black Entry-Level Plan

The Airtel Black Plan starts at Rs 699, offering Fiber + Landline with 40 Mbps speeds, unlimited data, and unlimited calls. It also includes DTH with TV channels worth Rs 260, along with OTT apps such as Disney Plus Hotstar and the Airtel Xstream App.