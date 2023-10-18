Bharti Airtel Launches Omni-Channel Cloud Contact Center Platform



Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of India's first integrated omni-channel cloud platform for CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service), which the company claims is an industry-first omni-channel cloud platform that offers a unified experience for all contact center solutions required by an enterprise.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches Airtel IQ Reach, A Self-Serve Marketing Platform









Current Problem Scenario

Airtel states that, at present, businesses with contact center requirements need to source voice, cloud, and software separately from multiple vendors, resulting in increased capital and time investments.

"The lack of a unified platform for contact center solutions has been an industry issue. We have developed a cutting-edge technology platform for CCaaS to address the challenges faced by the industry. Our innovative CCaaS offering combines the best of voice, cloud, and software to simplify contact center management at an affordable cost,"Airtel Business stated.

"With this, we will not only revolutionize the segment with a game-changing solution but also usher in a new era of streamlined operations for an enriching customer contact experience. We are certain that the industry will make the most of the offering."

Also Read: Airtel and Vultr Join Forces to Offer Cloud Solutions to Indian Enterprises

Airtel CCaaS Offering

With Airtel's CCaaS offering, enterprises can now reduce these investments, as the platform unifies Voice-as-a-Service (VaaS), cloud, and contact center software from providers, including Genesys. This enables enterprises to start using contact center solutions instantly at affordable monthly costs.

"With Airtel CCaaS, enterprises can enjoy seamless call handling for both inbound and outbound calls, in addition to call routing, call queuing, conference calling, call redirecting, and cloud monitoring on the cloud, accessible across all office locations anywhere, anytime," says Airtel.

Also Read: Airtel IQ, Network Integrated CPaaS Solution Explained

Airtel further stated that the platform eliminates the need for enterprises to comply with requisite regulations and the challenge of longer wait times during troubleshooting requirements.

Airtel's CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service), offered under Airtel IQ - Airtel's CPaaS platform, underwent pilot testing for a few months, received positive feedback for its convenience and affordable pricing options before its launch today, according to Airtel.