Chunghwa Telecom, Ericsson Collaborate on 5G Connected Ambulances



Chunghwa Telecom, Ericsson, and St. Paul's Hospital have collaborated on the development and deployment of 5G-connected ambulances in Taiwan. The ambulances utilise Ericsson's end-to-end network slicing technology to transmit vital signs and real-time data in high-resolution 4K videos, facilitating remote diagnosis and quicker decision-making, according to the official release.

Need for Technological Solutions

The statement noted that Taiwan is facing health challenges due to factors like an ageing population, which creates a demand for advanced technological solutions to improve healthcare services.

5G Standalone (SA) Network

The field trial took place on Chunghwa's 5G standalone (SA) network, which offers more advanced capabilities compared to non-standalone (NSA) networks in collaboration with Ericsson using Network Slicing. Network slicing is a key feature of 5G standalone architecture. It allows for the creation of isolated and dedicated network slices for specific use cases, ensuring high-performance and tailored connectivity services.

Benefits of 5G-Connected Ambulances

Real-time Data: 5G-connected ambulances transmit vital signs and real-time data, including high-resolution 4K videos, enabling remote diagnosis and quicker decision-making.

Remote Diagnosis: Clinicians can access diagnostic exams conducted in the field, enabling them to optimise treatment plans before the patient arrives at the hospital.

Instant Guidance: Clinicians can provide instant guidance to paramedics, facilitating necessary actions and potentially saving lives.

St. Paul's Hospital commented, "Connected ambulances will play a crucial role in assisting emergency department staff in targeting treatment and prioritising urgent cases. Time is the most critical resource in emergency care and every second counts. In the past, clinical assessment of the patient could only start once they arrived at the hospital, but now 5G makes a difference."

This technology can ensure that patient information is readily available to clinicians through an isolated and high-speed network slice created through Ericsson's Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning, securing capacity and stable communications that lead to more efficient and effective care, said the official release.

Market Projection

According to joint research by Ericsson and Arthur D. Little (ADL), the global market size for network slicing in healthcare services is projected to reach USD 62 billion by 2030, with an addressable revenue of USD 23 billion for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). This indicates a significant growth opportunity in the healthcare sector for 5G technology.