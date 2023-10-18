OnePlus Open: What has OnePlus Confirmed So Far

OnePlus is going to launch a new smartphone on October 19, 2023. This will be the first time the Chinese smartphone giant will be launching a foldable phone. While the company has not yet revealed all the specifications and the price of the smartphone, there are a few things that have been confirmed. OnePlus has so far talked about the key tech of the phone, which is its 'hinge' technology. The company's focus on the phone looks to be offering the most innovations on its hinge and design. Let's see what OnePlus has said about its hinge.









What has OnePlus Confirmed about the OnePlus Open?

"Following extensive research and testing, an improved Flexion or “water-drop”-shaped, pressure relieving hinge that involves a single-spine architecture was implemented on the OnePlus Open," said OnePlus. Because of this, the company could reduce the total components used on the folding hinge to 69 from what usually they require, which is over 100. It helped OnePlus in keeping the smartphone light.

Also, for the first time, a foldable phone will come with a "revolutionary" image sensor from Sony, the LYTIA-T808. It will be the primary sensor headlining the triple-camera setup at the rear. Along with announcing all this, OnePlus has also made a big announcement. The company has said that users owning a OnePlus Open won't have to worry about the screen crease, which is a common thing with foldable phones.

"This drastic reduction in visibility of the crease is made possible through carefully orchestrated pressure relief applied to the millimeter-sized bend of the main display. Design of the Flexion Hinge plays a big role in this. The water-drop hinge enables the screen to be folded flat, removing the appearance of a gap between the two sides without adding to thickness of the folded device," OnePlus said.

OnePlus has also confirmed that its folding smartphone will also come with an alert slider. The company said that it has made several optimisations to ensure that it fits the compact form without losing any of its functionality.

When Will OnePlus Open Launch in India?

The OnePlus Open will launch on October 19, 2023. The phone will be launched in Mumbai at 7:30 PM and users interested in watching the event can join the livestream on YouTube and other social media handles of OnePlus.