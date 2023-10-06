OnePlus Pad Go to Suit More People, Here’s Why

OnePlus Pad Go has been announced in India. While it is not available yet, it will soon go into the pre-order phase. OnePlus Pad Go comes after the OnePlus Pad was announced earlier this year during the Cloud 11 event in New Delhi. While the OnePlus Pad targets premium customers, the OnePlus Pad Go targets the mass market or in simple words, people who want a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Pad. OnePlus Pad Go, while being affordable, retains some of the key qualities of the OnePlus Pad but tones down the specifications to lower the costs. Here's everything you should know about the newly launched tablet from OnePlus.









OnePlus Pad Go Specifications and Features in India

The OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.35-inch display with an aspect ratio of 7:5. It supports 2.4k resolution and 90Hz refresh rate with maximum brightness at 400nits. The tablet will run on OxygenOS 13.2 out of the box and has a MediaTek Helio G99 to power it. The chip is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For both the front and rear cameras, OnePlus has used an 8MP sensor. While you don't get to record in 4K, you can still record in 1080p from both cameras. Interestingly, this time, OnePlus has introduced LTE connectivity to the tablet. There are both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE variants available. The tablet is equipped with an 80000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, which is sufficient, but not the best that OnePlus could have pulled off with this one.

One of the best features of the OnePlus Pad Go is that if you also have a OnePlus Phone that is near the tablet and both have the same OnePlus account logged in, then you can seamlessly share the screen of your phone with the tablet. This is also possible with the OPPO phones. In fact, you can drag and drop photos on the tablet from your phone to view them on a larger screen and then further edit them on the go.

OnePlus Pad Go Price in India

The OnePlus Pad Go will be available in three variants in India.

8GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi only) - Rs 19,999 8GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi + LTE) - Rs 21,999 8GB + 256GB (Wi-Fi + LTE) - Rs 23,999

The tablet goes on pre-orders from Oct 12, 2023. Further, its open sales start on Oct 20, 2023. If you order it in the pre-order phase, then you can get up to Rs 2000 as an instant bank discount and also get the OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover worth Rs 1,399 for free.