Namibia Awards 5G Licenses to Telecom Namibia, MTC, and Loc8 Mobile



The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has announced the outcome of the spectrum auction in the Sub-GHz (below 1 GHz) bands and awarded 5G licenses to mobile network operators Telecom Namibia (TN), Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC), and the local ISP Loc8 Mobile following the regulator's auction of 700 MHz and 800 MHz spectrum last week, which generated approximately NAD 28.55 million.

Also Read: Brazil to Offer Subsidies to Replace 2G, 3G Networks With 5G









Spectrum Auction Result

According to the Auction results notice for radio frequency spectrum 703-788 MHz and 790-862 MHz,

Loc8 Mobile secured Lot A - 2×20 MHz in 703 MHz-723 MHz paired with 758 MHz-778 MHz for NAD 5.12 million with a reserve price of NAD 4.39 million.

Telecom Namibia (TN) won Lot B with a bid of NAD 15.42 million to secure 2×20 MHz in 723-733 MHz paired with 778-788 MHz and 2×10 MHz in 791-801 MHz paired with 832-842 MHz with a reserve price of NAD 5.12 million.

Mobile Telecommunications (MTC) won Lot C at an auction price of NAD 8 million to secure 2x20 MHz in 801-821 MHz paired with 842-862 MHz with a reserved price of NAD 6.51 million.

Also Read: Canada’s 3800 MHz Spectrum Auction for 5G Services Attracts 22 Qualified Bidders

Spectrum Validity

The spectrum license is valid for a period of ten (10) years from the date of the award's publication and is subject to renewal for a similar period or even cancellation or transfer in accordance with the regulations.

Spectrum Technology Usage

The assigned frequencies are specified for providing 4G and 5G services in accordance with the assigned frequency plans. The utilisation of the assigned spectrum for providing 2G or 3G services is strictly prohibited.

IMT Services

According to the Spectrum Auction Bidding Criteria, the licensee shall utilise the assigned frequencies specified to provide International Mobile Services (IMT) while maintaining a downlink data speed of not less than 20 Mbps and in compliance with the Quality-of-Service Regulations.

Coverage Conditions

To further improve universal access, CRAN imposed license conditions on successful bidders to increase 4G population coverage to 80 percent in the Kunene, Zambezi, Otjozondjupa, Omaheke, Hardap, and Kavango West Regions.

These regions were identified because their 4G population coverage is below 80 percent, and the conditions imposed in the licenses will require bidders to improve coverage to 80 percent and above.

Also Read: SaskTel Expands 5G Network to Over 40 Additional Cell Sites Across Saskatchewan

The regulator has approved the testing of 5G services/networks for a period of three months until December 31. MTC has already expressed its readiness to deploy 5G services. The award of 5G licenses in Namibia is a significant step forward for the country's digital transformation.