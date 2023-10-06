SaskTel Expands 5G Network to Over 40 Additional Cell Sites Across Saskatchewan



Saskatchewan-based telecommunications provider SaskTel has announced the recent expansion of its 5G mobile network coverage to over 40 additional cell sites serving communities and highway corridors across the province. This expansion is part of SaskTel's ongoing initiative to deliver next-generation, hyper-fast wireless connectivity to residents and businesses throughout Saskatchewan.

SaskTel 5G Expansion

SaskTel stated, "The significant investments being made by SaskTel in 5G and fibre technologies will help strengthen the networks we rely on and ensure that Saskatchewan remains one of the most well-connected regions in the country."

SaskTel said its current 5G network can deliver data speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps. As the network matures, it will provide significantly faster speeds, massive network capacity, and ultra-low latency. These features will enable new use cases for emerging wireless technologies that will serve as the foundation for next-generation innovations.

Committed Investment

SaskTel has further highlighted that its 5G rollout will revolutionise connectivity across the province, particularly in rural areas. SaskTel has committed to investing more than CAD 1.6 billion across Saskatchewan over the next five years for the continued expansion of 5G and fibre networks.

To connect to the 5G network, SaskTel customers need to be within a 5G coverage area, possess a 5G-capable device certified for use on the SaskTel 5G network, and subscribe to a 5G-compatible wireless plan.

SaskTel's Solar Pilot Project in Saskatoon

In a recent development, SaskTel has announced plans to construct a 100 kW solar array at its Wire Centre in Saskatoon. The goal is to evaluate the feasibility of using solar energy to reduce costs and environmental impact. The array, comprising 222 panels, will annually generate 128,000 kWh of electricity.

SaskTel also intends to assess solar power's potential to enhance network resilience in remote areas. The installation will be carried out by miEnergy North America, a Saskatoon-based majority Indigenous-owned utility-scale solar provider, starting in October. The solar array is expected to be operational by year-end.

SaskTel Userbase

SaskTel serves approximately 1.4 million customer connections, including over 654,000 wireless connections, 257,000 wireline network accesses, 295,000 internet and data accesses, and other customers.