OnePlus Open to Launch on Oct 19 in India

OnePlus Open is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is the flagship SoC for smartphones in 2023 from Qualcomm and is also used by OnePlus on the OnePlus 11.

  • OnePlus Open will launch on October 19, 2023 in India.
  • The company has made the announcement officially and the launch will take place in Mumbai.
  • Note that this launch will happen after the launch of the OPPO N Flip 3 in India.

OnePlus Open will launch on October 19, 2023 in India. The company has made the announcement officially and the launch will take place in Mumbai. Note that this launch will happen after the launch of the OPPO N Flip 3 in India. Both phones are said to be almost the same but will have some differences.




"The OnePlus Open is the dream smartphone, set to break the compromise between display technology, imaging performance, and weight that has become the status quo for existing foldable devices," said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.

OnePlus Open Expected Specifications

OnePlus Open is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is the flagship SoC for smartphones in 2023 from Qualcomm and is also used by OnePlus on the OnePlus 11. From the teaser image, it is confirmed that the OnePlus Open will come with an Alert Slider, something that OnePlus fans would be very happy about.

Pete Lau, co-founder of OnePlus and Senior Vice President at Oppo, confirmed a few days back that teams at both Oppo and OnePlus have worked together to bring this smartphone to life.

There is going to be a triple-camera setup at the back and the device is expected to support 100W fast charging.

When will the OnePlus Open Launch in India?

The OnePlus Open is slated to launch on October 19, 2023. You can tune in to the launch event via YouTube or social media channels of OnePlus at 7:30 PM IST.

This will be the first foldable category product from OnePlus, but the company will definitely benefit from the experience that Oppo has in making foldable devices. The price point of the OnePlus Open is expected to be under Rs 1,20,000 in India, which to be honest, feels decent because if you look at the flagship foldable devices from Samsung, they cost a lot more.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

