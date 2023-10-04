OnePlus 11R Could be a Perfect Value Deal if You Want 5G with Power

OnePlus 11R has a large 6.74-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate support. For smooth performance, the device is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 and also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Highlights

  • OnePlus released the OnePlus 11R in February 2023.
  • The smartphone has been sitting as the second most premium phone from OnePlus in 2023 after the OnePlus 11.
  • OnePlus 11R will see its price go down during the Amazon sale that will start on Oct 7, 2023.

OnePlus released the OnePlus 11R in February 2023. The smartphone has been sitting as the second most premium phone from OnePlus in 2023 after the OnePlus 11. If you are looking for a smartphone that you can potentially use for about the next 3 to 4 years, then the OnePlus 11R could be a great deal soon. The smartphone has all the power a phone requires, a flagship-like camera system, a great display, and fast charging to give a great overall experience to the user.




Read More - OxygenOS 13 Review: OnePlus Magic is Back

OnePlus 11R, Why is it Going to be a Good Deal Soon?

OnePlus 11R has a large 6.74-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate support. For smooth performance, the device is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 and also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Very soon, OnePlus will also bring the OnePlus 11R Solar Red edition which will feature a vegan leather back (red in colour) along with up to 18GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The device supports 100W fast charging and has a 5000mAh battery. Headlining the triple-rear camera setup is the 50MP Sony IMX890 camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, you get a 16MP sensor at the front. It supports 5G NR and can be your go-to option if you are looking for a semi-premium smartphone.

But how come the OnePlus 11R will become a better deal soon? Here's why.

Read More - OnePlus 10R 5G Long-Term Review: Pretty Consistent Performer

OnePlus 11R to Get a Price Cut Soon!

OnePlus 11R will see its price go down during the Amazon sale that will start on Oct 7, 2023. It will be available at a starting price of Rs 39,999, which is the current price as well. But you will get a discount voucher of Rs 3000. Further, if you have a SBI card, you can get a further discount of Rs 2000, which will make the price go further down to Rs 34,999.

At this price, the OnePlus 11R becomes one of the best smartphones in the country if you are looking for a 5G phone.

