Prime Video Sees India as Key Growth Driver: APOS Bali 2023



In a fireside conversation at the 2023 APOS Bali event, Kelly Day, Vice President of International at Prime Video, unveiled the streaming giant's ambitious strategy focused on prioritising customers and enhancing their entertainment experience.

Customer-Centric Approach

Kelly Day shared her views stating, "As a customer-first organisation, delivering great content selection, the convenience of accessing the expansive content offerings and customer value, act as the major differentiators for Prime Video globally."

Kelly Day described Prime Video's mission as becoming the ultimate one-stop entertainment destination, a place where customers can discover all their video entertainment needs under a single roof. This includes content produced by Prime Video, partner studios such as Paramount+, HBO Max, Starz, and BritBox accessible through Prime Video Channels, and a rich library of titles available for rent or purchase via their TVOD Store.

Additionally, Kelly said Prime Video offers fast channels, linear channels, and AVOD channels in many regions, all aimed at delivering maximum selection to customers.

Global and Local Content

Prime Video takes pride in being both global and local. Investment in authentic local content, notably in Japan and India, aims to ensure that viewers perceive the service as tailored to their region.

Original Content as Growth Driver

She said the streaming giant sees original content as a pivotal growth factor. High-profile productions like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," "The Wheel of Time," and others are magnets for viewers worldwide, drawing them into the Prime Video ecosystem.

Personalised and Engaging Experience

A personalized and engaging viewer experience is paramount for Prime Video. The goal is for viewers to effortlessly discover content, whether licensed or original and that is what the company is trying to provide at Prime Video, said Kelly.

APAC Region Growth

She noted that the Asia-Pacific region, with offerings such as Japanese Originals, Indian cinema, Korean dramas, and content from Spain and Argentina, presents significant growth opportunities.

Market Maturity

While Japan and India serve as key growth catalysts, Prime Video acknowledges its diverse phases of maturity in different APAC markets. The company is optimistic about the untapped potential.

Kelly said, "We are relatively new in Southeast Asia and are in different phases of maturity in different countries. Japan is one of our most mature locales, India has been a huge growth driver over the last couple of years, in other markets we are just getting started, but we are incredibly excited by the opportunity here."

Singular Entertainment Destination

Kelly signed off by saying, "We really want to be a singular entertainment destination where customers can find amazing content at an incredible value, great price, in the convenience of really having one place to go. We want to deliver a very personalized experience with an easy-to-use, single billing application that just makes it easy for customers to navigate everything that's out there and find something worth watching."