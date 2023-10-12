du Achieves 10 Gbps in 5G Advanced Trial on 6 GHz Band



UAE operator, du, operating under Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced that it has achieved speeds of 10 Gbps over the 6 GHz band during a collaborative 5G Advanced trial with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

Significance of the Trial

The official release noted that the 5G Advanced trial conducted by du, in collaboration with TDRA, is a significant step forward in telecommunications. Du has showcased the immense potential that the frequency band holds for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT).

Utilising the 6 GHz Band

Du stated, "Our achievement of 10 Gbps in the 5G Advanced trial, driven by TDRA, signifies our unwavering commitment to unlock new possibilities and building a high-speed connected future. This achievement is a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation in the telecom sector and paves the way for transformative opportunities across industries worldwide by exploring the capabilities of the 6 GHz spectrum."

Du concluded by affirming its commitment to surpassing technical milestones and providing users across the UAE with unparalleled connectivity.