Du to Deliver 4G, 5G Fixed-Wireless Access Broadband Services

In a significant move to enhance broadband connectivity in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, du, a subsidiary of Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), has announced that it would deliver residential broadband services over fixed-wireless access in partnership with Nokia. Du is deploying Nokia's Multi-Access Gateway (MAG) to deliver high-speed fixed-wireless broadband services over 4G/5G networks.

According to the statement, with the deployment of Nokia's FastMile 5G gateways, MAG, and Nokia professional services, du can provide broadband services with gigabit speeds and low latency.

Fixed-Wireless Broadband Services

Fixed wireless broadband is one use case of 5G, and deploying the FWA technology would enable du to add new revenue streams by delivering Gigabit speeds and low latency broadband services to both residential and business users.

Benefits for du and Its Customers

The Nokia MAG leverages its highly efficient 7750 Service Routers (SR) to seamlessly deliver broadband services using both fibre and fixed-wireless access technologies. According to the statement, by offloading fixed-wireless broadband traffic from its mobile core network, du can enhance service scalability, expand subscriber coverage, and reduce time to market for new offerings. This approach ensures an optimal broadband experience for du's customers.

Fixed Wireless Access

In a statement, du highlighted the significance of fixed-wireless access, particularly for providing advanced services such as smart home solutions and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. du takes pride in being the first in the MEA region to implement this advanced technology solution.

According to the statement, the collaboration with Nokia, which has proven fruitful over the years, sets the stage for further innovation and elevates du's commitment to delivering high-speed internet connectivity within indoor environments.

With the power of 4G/5G fixed-wireless access, du is poised to offer cutting-edge broadband applications and redefine user experiences.