Disney+ Hotstar to Offer Free Access to Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Mobile

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that it will provide free access to the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments for mobile phone users. According to the statement, the decision to remove the paywall for these prestigious cricket events is aimed at democratizing the game and ensuring maximum accessibility for mobile users across India.

Democratizing cricket viewing

Disney+ Hotstar says it has enjoyed significant viewership momentum for its cricket properties, including tournaments like the Asia Cup 2022, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, and ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Sajith Sivanandan, Head of Disney+ Hotstar, expressed the platform's commitment to enhancing the viewer experience and growing the overall ecosystem. By making the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, Disney+ Hotstar expects to continue delighting cricket enthusiasts and driving the evolution of the rapidly growing OTT industry in India.

According to Disney+ Hotstar, recent competitions, such as the India vs Sri Lanka, India vs New Zealand, and India vs Australia series, have also garnered positive responses from the users of the platform.

Commitment to enhancing the viewer experience

Cricket has a massive following in India, and Disney+ Hotstar has emerged as a leading platform for streaming live cricket matches. Through its continuous efforts to enhance the viewer experience and provide innovative offerings, Disney+ Hotstar has become synonymous with high-quality cricket streaming in the country.

The upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup promise to captivate fans with exhilarating matches and Disney+ Hotstar's decision to provide free access on mobile devices ensures that more viewers than ever before will have the opportunity to be part of the excitement. With this move, more than 540 million smartphone users across India will have the opportunity to watch the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for free, according to FICCI E&Y Report.