Jio Introduces JioSaavn Pro Bundled Prepaid Plans

Jio, the leading telecommunications provider in India, has launched JioSaavn Pro bundled prepaid plans for its subscribers. This innovative offering allows customers to consolidate their connectivity and music subscriptions, eliminating the need for separate purchases. With JioSaavn Pro bundled recharge plans, users can enjoy uninterrupted music streaming alongside their Jio services.

The JioSaavn Pro Bundled Recharge Plans:

The JioSaavn Pro bundled prepaid plans provide users with a seamless and uninterrupted music experience, with validities of 28, 56, or 84 days. Both new and existing Jio customers can avail of this offer, streamlining their music and connectivity needs.

1.5GB Per Day Plans:

Jio offers 1.5GB per day plans that include a complimentary JioSaavn subscription. The plans are as follows:

Rs 269 plan with a validity of 28 days

Rs 529 plan with a validity of 56 days

Rs 739 plan, the costliest option, with a validity of 84 days

Subscribing to any of these plans grants users access to ad-free music, JioTunes, and more.

Read More - Reliance Jio Two Prepaid Plans with 90 Days Validity

2GB Per Day Plans:

For users requiring more data, Jio offers 2GB per day plans, which include:

Rs 589 plan with a validity of 56 days

Rs 789 plan with a validity of 84 days

JioSaavn Pro Subscription Benefits:

By signing in to the JioSaavn app using their Jio mobile numbers, customers gain access to a diverse collection of music in fifteen different languages. JioSaavn Pro subscription unlocks a range of benefits, including uninterrupted music playback without ads, unlimited downloads, an extensive JioTunes library, and the ability to enjoy high-quality offline music.

Activation and Utilisation Process:

To avail of the JioSaavn bundled plan, customers can effortlessly switch from their existing active recharge plan to the JioSaavn plan via the MyJio app or Jio.com. The process involves:

Recharging their accounts with any of the JioSaavn bundled plans offered through MyJio, Jio.com, TPA, or Jio Store.

Downloading the JioSaavn app and signing in using the mobile number associated with the JioSaavn Pro bundle.

Popularity and Features of JioSaavn Pro:

JioSaavn Pro has gained immense popularity in India, boasting a user base of over 100 million active monthly users. The app offers an extensive library of songs spanning various genres and languages, along with exclusive podcasts and original shows catering to diverse musical preferences.