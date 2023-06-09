5 Must-Watch Korean Science Fiction Dramas on OTT

Not only in Korea but also worldwide, the sci-fi Korean drama genre is thriving. The creators put a lot of effort into making their works distinctive and gaining worldwide acclaim. Science fiction, also known as sci-fi, is a subgenre of speculative fiction that often features cutting-edge technology, time travel, space travel, and parallel universes.

Here is a list of sci-fi dramas you absolutely must add to your OTT watchlist if you haven't already, ranging from romantic to thriller:

W

"W" depicts the tension between two worlds: the real world and a parallel universe trapped behind a webtoon. This drama follows a fictional character on his quest to learn the truth about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of his family. Observing how the daughter of the webtoon creator falls in love with this character is also fascinating. It features 16 episodes and is available on Rakuten Viki.

The Silent Sea

"The Silent Sea" tells the story of a crew of space explorers on a 24-hour mission to a research station on the moon to retrieve an unidentified sample in a dystopian future. It boasts an impressive cast and a compelling plot, making it worthwhile to binge-watch. You can watch all 8 episodes of it on Netflix.

The King: Eternal Monarch

"The King: Eternal Monarch," a romantic fantasy science fiction drama starring Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun, is a must-see. The Kingdom of Korea and the Republic of Korea serve as the backdrops for this drama. It's a must-watch drama with twisting plots and action. There are 16 episodes of it, and it is available on Netflix.

Sisyphus: The Myth

The movie "Sisyphus: The Myth" was released in 2021. The story revolves around an engineer who, while trying to uncover the truth about his brother's tragic death, finds himself in a dangerous predicament. The engineer is saved by a trained female soldier who arrives in time from a dystopian future. The clash between people from the present and the future creates an extremely captivating plot for the audience. "Sisyphus: The Myth" is among Park Shin-hye's finest works. This sci-fi fantasy drama consists of 16 episodes and is available on Netflix.

I'm Not a Robot

The main character of "I'm Not a Robot" is a man who is perfect in every way except for his unusual aversion to human contact. Witness how that narrative changes and how he ends up falling for a woman who poses as a robot. The lead actors are Yoo Seung-ho and Chae Soo-bin. There are 16 episodes of "I'm Not a Robot," which can be found on Rakuten Viki.

Explore these captivating Korean sci-fi dramas and immerse yourself in their unique and thrilling stories this weekend.