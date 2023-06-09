A1 Group Expands Presence in Serbia With Acquisition of Part of Conexio’s Infrastructure

In a move to strengthen its presence in Serbia, A1 Group, the European unit of America Movil, announced on Wednesday that its local subsidiary, A1 Serbia, has agreed to acquire a portion of the infrastructure of the Serbian provider Conexio. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in A1 Group's growth strategy and solidifies A1 Serbia's position as a key player in the region.

Enhancing Local Traffic Support

According to the statement, with this asset deal, A1 Serbia aims to provide robust support for local traffic, particularly for mobile backhauling and other essential services. A1 Group says continuous connectivity offered by the acquired infrastructure will be a valuable asset for enterprise customers, facilitating overall solutions and long-distance connectivity.

Closing Network Infrastructure Gaps

The acquisition includes approximately 850 kilometres of gage piping, which will bridge the gap between A1 markets in Croatia and Bulgaria. It will also create new routes to Hungary and North Macedonia. Upon the completion of the transaction, A1 Group plans to lay fibre in the acquired pipes, effectively closing the existing network infrastructure gap.

A1 Group's Commitment to International Connectivity

According to the group, with 850 kilometres of connecting pipes across Serbia, A1 Group will be well-equipped to offer state-of-the-art technology and fibre connectivity to both national and international customers. This managed infrastructure will enable A1 Group to provide services that span from the Bosporus to Austria, ensuring seamless connectivity and enhancing customer experiences.

Growing Demands for Fiber and 5G

A1 says the acquisition comes at a time when the demand for fibre and mobile networks, including 5G, is on the rise. A1 Serbia is well-prepared to meet these growing needs and support emerging trends, such as digitalization and automation. The integration of these networks is expected to unlock new opportunities for service provision, innovative applications, and strategic partnerships.

The completion of the transaction is subject to applicable merger control clearance and other necessary approvals. As agreed between the parties, specific details regarding the transaction will not be disclosed at this time.