A1 Slovenia to Switch off 3G Network and Focus On 5G Expansion

A1 Slovenija, part of A1 Telekom Group and Slovenia's second-largest telecom operator, is building the largest 5G network in the country, with the technology already covering 70% of the population. By the end of 2025, the company plans to make the 5G Network available to 98% of the population.

A1 Slovenia Building Capacity Network

In addition to expanding its Network, A1 Slovenia is also increasing its capacity to support the large growth of mobile internet traffic. The 5G technology, which enables faster data transfer, better responsiveness, and a more stable connection, is already being used by 25% of A1 Slovenia users on a daily basis, transferring as much as twice as much data as those on the 4G/LTE network.

A1 Slovenija to Switch Off 3G Network

As part of its sustainability strategy and mobile network development, A1 Slovenia will be switching off its 3G mobile Network from June 30, 2023, following global trends in Network deployments. However, users will not experience any change, as the 3G Network has already been replaced by modern and reliable 4G/LTE and 5G networks in recent years, which provide faster data transfer, higher responsiveness, and better quality voice communication and VoLTE functionality. The telco said more than 98% of data transfer is done on 4G/LTE and 5G Networks.

3G Network Traffic Redirection

According to the telco, the 3G Network traffic will be automatically redirected to 4G/LTE and 5G Networks, and voice traffic will be redirected to the 2G Network as 3G networks will no longer be available. Therefore, the telco suggests replacing older devices with newer ones which work on 4G/LTE or 5G Networks.

2G Devices

If customers don't change the device, they will be able to make calls and send messages on the 2G network. However, users will experience slower data speeds on 2G.

The move by A1 Slovenia to invest in modern and reliable technologies to improve the mobile network experience for its users is a welcome development. The expansion of the 5G network and the shutdown of the 3G Network are important steps towards the creation of a more advanced and sustainable mobile network infrastructure.