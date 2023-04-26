Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has removed unlimited data benefit from the Rs 398 plan. The development, being reported by TelecomTalk first, may come as a shock to BSNL fans across the nation. Until now, BSNL was the only telecom operator that offered customers a prepaid plan with which they got truly unlimited data. The Rs 398 plan from BSNL doesn't do that anymore. Instead, the plan now offers bulk data and has a fair usage policy (FUP) limit applicable to it. The state-run telco has made the change in a very silent manner, and it is also a sort of tariff hike from the company. Let's take a look at the updated benefits of the Rs 398 plan from BSNL.

BSNL Rs 398 Plan: Updated Benefits

BSNL's Rs 398 plan comes with 30 days of service validity now. With this plan, users get 120GB of data with speeds reduced to 40 Kbps after that. The plan still offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. Suddenly, with an applicable FUP limit of 120GB of data, this plan from BSNL looks way too expensive.

Read More - BSNL Most Special Data Voucher Comes with Truly Unlimited Data

While at a time when Jio and Airtel are looking to offer truly unlimited data to consumers with their 5G networks, BSNL is removing such a benefit from one of its oldest and most popular prepaid plans. The cost of each GB of data with the Rs 398 plan is Rs 3.31. It is not expensive, but users can potentially consume 120GB of data in less than 30 days (the service validity of the plan), and then they would have to spend extra to get data vouchers.

It is unclear whether BSNL would bring another truly unlimited data bundled prepaid plan for its users in the near future. If you have been recharging with this plan, then take caution as the benefit has changed.