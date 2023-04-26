Telia to Sell Its Operations and Network Assets in Denmark to Norlys

Telia, the Swedish telecom operator, has announced a 100 per cent sale of its Danish operations and assets to the Danish telecom group Norlys. The deal is worth 6.25 billion Danish kroner (DKK), equivalent to SEK 9.5 billion, and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024 at the latest. Telia says that the sale is part of its strategy to focus on markets where it can have a clear path to leading market position.

Create a Strong National Carrier

According to Telia, after considering several strategic options in Denmark over the years, it found that combining its strong mobile position with Norlys' strong infrastructure position would create a new national challenger with a committed long-term owner, while also crystallizing immediate value for Telia.

Norlys, which supplies electricity and internet to over one million Danish households, says that the acquisition of Telia's mobile network will allow it to provide a full-service solution in Denmark, creating significant growth opportunities.

Agreement

The agreement is a binding term sheet that values Telia's Danish operations and assets at USD 920 million on a cash and debt-free basis. Telia has said it plans to use the proceeds from the sale for deleveraging purposes. The valuation is equivalent to 8.9x Telia Denmark's 2022 EBITDA.

The sale is a significant development for both Telia and Norlys. It will allow Telia to streamline its operations and focus on markets where it can have a leading position, while Norlys will gain a strong mobile network to complement its existing fibre business. Telia Denmark has had an impressive turnaround of the business during the last 18 months, deploying the 5G digital infrastructure in the country.

Norlys Denmark

Norlys is Denmark's largest integrated energy and telecommunications group with approximately 800,000 owner-members, 1.7 million customer relations, 3,500 employees and more than 100 years of experience. The deal is subject to final and binding agreements, approval from Norly's owners and regulatory approvals as they evaluate the impact on the telecom market in Denmark.