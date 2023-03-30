Telia to Be the First With a Nationwide 5G Network in Norway

A nationwide 5G network will soon be a reality in Norway, creating even more opportunities for customers and society, says Telia Norway. Telia first launched its 5G Network in Norway in the municipality of Lillestrom in May 2020. Since then, the high-speed network has expanded to connect cities and municipalities across the country, including Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Tromso and Stavanger.

Norway's First Nationwide 5G Network

During 2022, Telia increased its 5G population coverage in Norway from 50% to 84%, and the telco expects to complete the country's first 5G Network in 2023.

Customer Satisfaction

According to the company, Telia's 5G mobile customers are more satisfied than non-5G customers. In addition, Telia says 5G has significantly strengthened Telia's Network quality, leading to growth in Norway's B2C (Business to Consumer) market.

Telia 5G

Telia's 5G Network enables faster data speeds, capacity and lower latency. In addition, Telia is concurrently upgrading its entire mobile network to enhance the 4G network's speed and coverage while also doubling its capacity in tandem with the nationwide 5G deployment. These considerable investments are contributing to increased digitalization and productivity throughout the country.

Telia 5G Network in Tromso

Tromso is famous for being one of the best places in the world to see the Northern Lights. Telia has fully built 5G in Tromso, and the 5G Network now covers 98% of the population coverage in the municipality, increasing speeds by 350 per cent compared to 2019. The first 5G base stations in Tromso were switched on back in June 2021, and the extensive network upgradation began in the spring of 2022.

Telia 5G Network in Bodo

Telia is in the process of modernizing the mobile network in Bodo, and in the coming days, all base stations would be upgraded to 5G. According to the statement, Telia customers will receive ongoing information about when 5G will arrive and where they live and work. If customers have a 5G phone with an associated subscription, users can immediately connect to the new mobile 5G network as the base stations in the area are upgraded. Telia upgrades around 55 base stations to 5G and, even better, 4G every week.

Telia 5G Speeds

On Telia 5G Network, customers experienced an average speed of 325 Mbps daily. According to the company, Today, more than eight out of ten Norwegians across the country have access to Telia's new and fast 5G network. Telia will be the first in Norway with a national 5G network.

Telia Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

According to the telco, demand for FWA, a wireless alternative to fiber, remained high in Norway throughout 2022. FWA enables high-speed broadband in remote areas where fiber is not an option, closing the digital divide in Norway.