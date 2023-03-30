iPhone 14 Price Dropped by Rs 15000, Better Offer than iPhone 13

iPhone 14, the vanilla variant in the iPhone 14 series, is currently available at a very attractive price for consumers. Note that the offer is only for customers who are looking to purchase the device from the official website of Flipkart. There are other retailers of iPhones, such as Imagine, iTouch and more, but Flipkart is offering the smartphone at a discount of Rs 15000. The iPhone 14 is a very powerful device, and at such a huge discount, it automatically becomes a great offer for any consumer looking to purchase a smartphone in the ultra-premium price range. Let's take a look at the price of the device.

iPhone 14 Price

The iPhone 14 is currently available at Rs 68,999 only. It is a discount of Rs 11,000 over the original retail price of Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant. But on the platform of Flipkart, users can get a further discount of Rs 4000 if they make the purchase through an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. Note that it is an instant discount that would bring the price of the smartphone down to Rs 64,999. Also, keep in mind that this is the price for the Product Red variant. The other colours still start at Rs 71,999 on Flipkart.

Read More - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Launched in India

The iPhone 13 is currently available for Rs 61,999 on Flipkart. If you have an HDFC Bank card, then you can get a further discount of Rs 2,000. With the discounts included, the price of both devices is just Rs 5,000 apart. This makes the iPhone 14 an actually better deal than the iPhone 13. This is because the former has a better resale value and more features such as Car Crash Detection Mode, Satellite Connectivity, Action Mode on camera, and more.

At the same time, iPhone 13 is not a bad deal at all. You can go for the iPhone 13, too, if your budget is a little restrictive.