Vianet Launches Nepal’s First 2 Gbps XGS-PON Based Internet Service

Vianet Communication, one of Nepal's leading internet service providers, has introduced the launch of Nepal's first multi-gig internet connection, based on the advanced XGS fiber technology, unveiling its 2 Gbps XGS-Extreme package. With the launch of the multi-gig internet service, Vianet Communication strives to establish a new benchmark for internet connectivity throughout Nepal.

Also Read: WorldLink Receives Investment to Expand Broadband Services in Nepal

XGS-PON Technology

XGS-PON stands for 10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network, which is the latest fiber-optic broadband technology that delivers up to 10 Gbps download and upload speeds. Currently, Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) technology is the primary method used for Internet distribution which has a maximum download speed of 2.4 Gbps and an upload speed of 1.2 Gbps.

Speeds up to 10 Gbps

According to Vianet, while Gigabit speeds are sufficient for most users, for extreme users and businesses who require higher bandwidth, especially high upload speeds, XGS-PON can provide symmetric upload and download speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

First to Provide 2 Gbps Internet Service in Nepal

Vianet Communication has become the first to provide Nepal's first 2 Gbps internet service. The XGS-PON technology lets customers enjoy lightning-fast download and upload speeds, uninterrupted streaming, and exceptional gaming performance. Moreover, this positions the company to be well-prepared for future applications such as virtual reality, high-resolution video streaming, multiple-device simultaneous streaming, and cloud computing.

Also Read: Nepal Telecom Commences 5G Trials

Vianet XGS Extreme Services Availability

XGS Extreme Services, offering up to 10 Gbps symmetrical speeds (10 Gbps Download and 10 Gbps Upload), are available in select areas of the Kathmandu valley, including Lazimpat, Panipokhari, Maharajgunj, Chandol, Gairidhara and Samakhusi in Kathmandu and Jawalakhel, Ekantakuna, Manbhawan, Kumaripati, Mahalaxmisthan, Pulchowk, Kupondole, Jhamsikhel and Dhobighat in Lalitpur. In addition, Vianet says it is expanding rapidly to cover the entire valley.

Vianet XGS-Extreme Plans

Vianet customers have two XGS-Extreme subscription plans, XGS-Extreme Pro (Speeds of 1 Gbps) or XGS-Extreme Pro Plus (Speeds of 2 Gbps). Both plans include access to the company's 'ViaTV' IPTV service for 3 TVs, Service Assurance, Priority Support, WiFi 6 and Dynamic Public IP.

The customer should have a device that supports WiFi 6 above 2 Gbps. Vianet was the first to introduce Fiber-to-the-home technology (FTTH) in Nepal in 2011. For your information, XGS stands for ten (X), Gigabit (G), and Symmetrical (S).