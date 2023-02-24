BSNL Most Special Data Voucher Comes with Truly Unlimited Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has one of the most special data vouchers under its offerings. The data voucher that we are talking about comes with truly unlimited data. None of the private telcos offers any such prepaid plan to their customers. Private telecom companies are even unlikely to offer such a plan to their customers as it would affect their opportunity to earn more from the 4G data vouchers that users recharge with when their FUP (fair-usage-policy) data is exhausted. However, BSNL doesn’t seem to care much about it. Let’s take a look at the data voucher that we are talking about.

Read More - BSNL 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 100 You Can Rely Upon

BSNL Rs 398 Plan

It is the second-most expensive data voucher offered by BSNL today. With the Rs 398 voucher, BSNL offers customers truly unlimited data. Note that there is no FUP limit or restriction for the user to consume high-speed data. Thus, if you purchase or subscribe to this plan, you won’t have to worry about the amount of data you consume.

Along with the data, customers also get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Unfortunately, there are no additional benefits bundled with this plan by BSNL. It would have been great had this plan been bundled with some over-the-top (OTT) benefits. Access to OTT platforms with truly unlimited data would be an awesome deal for any user.

Regardless, it is a plan worth some consideration by users who consume a lot of data daily. Its validity is only 30 days. So while it is an expensive plan, it also offers the kind of benefits that would justify its price.

Note that if you are someone who rarely consumes more than 2.5 to 3GB of daily data, then you should not recharge with this plan. It would be an unnecessarily expensive deal for you. Plenty of 2.5GB and 3GB daily data plans are available in the market. This plan makes sense for someone consuming more than 3GB of data daily.

Read More - BSNL’s 4G Might Not Make a Great Impact, Here’s Why

How to Recharge with the Rs 398 Plan of BSNL?

If you want to recharge with the Rs 398 plan of BSNL, you can do that in several ways. One is simply the traditional offline method of recharging by going to the nearest shop that deals in recharges. The second way is to do it online. Plenty of third-party apps, such as GPay, PhonePe, Paytm, and more, can help you recharge your number with this plan.

Alternatively, you can also use BSNL’s Self-Care app to recharge with new plans. BSNL also allows consumers to recharge directly from its website, so you can try that as well.