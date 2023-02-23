Echelon Edge to Showcase Indigenous Private LTE, 5G Solution at MWC 2023

Gurugram-based IT product development and solution provider Echelon Edge to showcase its Make in India Private LTE, 5G solution at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. Echelon Edge will also showcase its other MII applications designed for effective Network Management and Data Analytics.

Echelon Edge signed an agreement with State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to deploy private 5G to its customers. A Private LTE (Long-Term Evolution) Network is a wireless communication network that is designed to provide cellular connectivity within a limited geographical area, such as a corporate campus, industrial site, or a public venue.

Sponsored by the Department of Telecommunications

This year, Echelon Edge is going to MWC as part of the India Pavilion organized by TEPC (Telecom Equipment & Services Export Promotion Council), sponsored by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), to showcase products and innovations. The company is trying to transform the phrase "Make In India for the World" into a reality, and the efforts are part of the same.

Echelon Edge has developed an advanced solution incorporating edge computing technology that enables businesses and organizations of any scale to have a private network with custom configurations to fulfil their specific needs and prerequisites.

Rohit Kataria, Chief Sales and Strategy Officer of the company, says, "Our uniqueness is our in-depth understanding of customer requirements, providing a bespoke solution that is easy to deploy and maintain without burning holes in the pocket. We are sure that we will get a good response at the MWC event. At the same time, we are thankful to the Department of Telecommunications to help us set up the India pavilion to showcase our products and innovations."

Gaurav Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Echelon Edge, says, "MWC Barcelona is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem. Whether you're a global mobile operator, device manufacturer, technology provider, vendor, content owner, or are simply interested in the future of tech, you need to be here. Echelon Edge is ensuring that their senior leadership team is attending the complete event as the relationships build in this event will give us the International Market experience which we have been thriving for."

Since 2012, Echelon Edge has been at the forefront of delivering personalized software services to its enterprise and telecom clients. Echelon Edge solutions are based on open source and are OEM agnostic, which makes the solutions scalable and easily deployable.

BSNL and Echelon Edge Agreement

BSNL and Echelon Edge signed an agreement for empanelment as a Captive Non-Public Network Provider (CNPNP) on January 16, allowing Echelon Edge to offer Captive Non-Public Network Services to enterprise customers. As a result of this partnership, the Gurgaon-based company will become a vendor of private 4G and 5G services, with BSNL authorizing the sale of private spectrum.