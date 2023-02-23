BSNL 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 100 You Can Rely Upon

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has four 4G data vouchers that are priced below Rs 100 that you can rely on today. At a time when all the private telecom companies are increasing the tariffs of their offerings, these sorts of plans can be a relief for consumers. BSNL has already rolled out 4G in select cities of India and will start rolling out homegrown 4G in the second half of 2023. Thus, the time when you can rely on BSNL's 4G data vouchers could be pretty near. If you are living in an area where BSNL offers decent 4G or 3G services, then you can definitely recharge with the vouchers mentioned below if you want additional data for your plan.

BSNL 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 100 Today

Note that these data vouchers are not necessarily 4G in nature. If you live under the 4G network coverage of BSNL, then you will get 4G network service. Otherwise, you will get either 3G or 2G service from the state-run telco. Let's take a look at all the data-only plans that you can recharge with under Rs 100 if you are a BSNL customer.

The first plan on the list is the Rs 16 plan. It carries a validity of just 1 day and comes with 2GB of data. The plan is meant for users who want a data boost for one day in case they have exhausted their FUP (fair usage policy) data.

The second plan on the list is the Rs 94 plan which comes with 30 days of service validity. With this plan, users not only get data but also get 200 minutes of voice calling. The data bundled with this plan is 3GB.

The third plan comes for Rs 97. With this plan, the validity offered to the consumers is 15 days. But instead of any capped limit on voice calls, users get truly unlimited voice calling and 2GB of daily data. Post the consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps. There's also Lokdhun content included.

Lastly, there is the Rs 98 plan. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data for 22 days. The speed drops to 40 Kbps post the consumption of FUP data. Note that there is no voice-calling benefit included with this plan.