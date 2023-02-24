Airtel Xstream Fiber 100 Mbps Broadband Plan Benefits Detailed

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications companies, offers high-speed broadband services through its Airtel Xstream Fiber offerings. Airtel Xstream Fiber provides a fast and reliable internet connection with speeds starting from 40 Mbps and up to 1 Gbps. Airtel Xstream Fiber service is available in 1,140 cities across India as of December 31, 2022. Airtel Xstream Fiber is rapidly expanding with an aim to reach the 30 million home pass milestone, and Bharti Airtel will soon launch its Xstream Fiber offerings in over 150 cities. If you are someone looking forward to opting Airtel Xstream Fiber plan, here's the complete details about Airtel Xstream Fiber 100 Mbps Plan for serving your broadband connectivity needs at Home.

Also Read: Airtel Xstream Fiber Is Soon Launching in Over 150 Cities: Check Details

Airtel Broadband Rs 799 Plan Details Xstream Fiber

This standard plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber offers customers with unlimited internet of up to 100 Mbps speeds. In addition, Airtel Xstream Fiber also comes with fixed landline with unlimited local and std calling benefits. Furthermore, Airtel XStream Fiber also comes bundled with the most popular Airtel Thanks Benefits. Airtel Thanks benefits include Airtel Xstream Premium Subscription, Apollo 24 by 7, FASTag Recharge and Wynk Music.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 100 Mbps Plan

The benefit of the Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 799 plan is its impressive 100 Mbps internet speed. This ensures the Wi-Fi connection is fast enough to support various activities, such as streaming high-quality OTT content in 4K, spending endless hours on social media, watching live sports events, and much more. In short, the Wi-Fi is highly capable and can handle all your needs without hiccups. The latest generation of Wi-Fi routers can provide symmetrical upload and download speeds and support up to 60 simultaneous device connections. Airtel Xstream Fiber offers you with Fiber optic internet connection which changes your broadband connection experience with high-speed internet at home.

Installation Charges

Installation is free if customers opt for 3-month, 6-month or yearly plans. However, an installation fee of Rs 100 is applicable on monthly plans. In addition, on 6-month and 12-month plans, Airtel subscribers get an additional discount of 7.5% and 15%, respectively, on Airtel Xstream Fiber plans above Rs 499.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Creates Airtel 5G Plus Experience Zones at Stores

Airtel Advantage

With Airtel Xstream Fiber, Airtel customers get to enjoy Airtel Wi-Fi calling, Fixed line with unlimited calling, 24 by 7 customer support, Proactive Network Monitoring for any issues or Downtime, Auto troubleshooting routers, Auto Adjusting upload/download speeds and 24 by 7 promised speeds. The Airtel Xstream Fiber plan comes with free 1 year subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium pack worth Rs 1499.

Other Airtel Xstream Fiber Speed Options

In addition, Airtel also offers plans with speeds of 40 Mbps in the Basic offering, 200 Mbps in the Entertainment offering, 300 Mbps in the Professional -and 1 Gbps in its Infinity offering.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Now Available in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel most recently launched Airtel 5G Plus in Chandigarh Tri-City (Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula), taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities to 137. In addition, Airtel recently said it created 5G experience zones across all its 1000+ retail stores in the country, and it is inviting all customers to come and experience ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus in its specially curated demo zones.

To transform its customer experience, Airtel built and deployed an AI-based solution, in collaboration with NVIDIA, to improve the overall customer experience for all inbound calls to its contact centre.