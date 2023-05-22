A1 Bulgaria Successfully Trials 5G SA Cloud RAN With Nokia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Nokia successfully trials its Cloud RAN solution on A1 Group's 5G network in Bulgaria, showcasing the potential of cloud-based infrastructure for enhanced connectivity.

Highlights

  • Nokia conducts a successful trial of its Cloud RAN solution on A1 Group's commercial 5G network in Bulgaria.
  • The trial validates the capabilities of Cloud RAN technology and its potential value in transitioning to cloud-based infrastructure.
  • Nokia's Cloud RAN solution demonstrates significant progress towards larger-scale deployments, serving radio cells over 15 kilometers apart.

Follow Us

A1 Bulgaria Successfully Tests 5G SA Cloud RAN With Nokia

Nokia has successfully completed a trial for its Cloud RAN solution on A1 Group's commercial 5G network in Bulgaria. The trial, which took place in Sofia, involved the seamless execution of an end-to-end 5G data call (Layer 3 call) using Nokia's Cloud RAN solution and AirFrame servers.

Also Read: A1 Slovenia to Switch off 3G Network and Focus On 5G Expansion

Trial of Cloud RAN Solution on A1 Group's 5G Network

A1 Group, a European unit of America Movil, is assessing the potential of Cloud RAN technology and its value in transitioning to cloud-based infrastructure. The trial employed a commercial 3GPP standard 5G SA device to validate the capabilities of the solution.

According to the statement, the Nokia Cloud RAN virtualized distributed unit (vDU) successfully served radio cells at a remarkable distance of over 15 kilometres in the trial. Moreover, Nokia's suite of cloud deployment automation tools contributed to enhanced operational efficiency throughout the trial.

Cloud RAN solution

Cloud RAN offers enhanced agility, flexibility, and openness for operators and enterprises, fostering collaboration within the wider industry ecosystem. It empowers organizations to leverage innovative technologies and services, leading to the establishment of new business models and revenue streams.

Nokia's Cloud RAN solution ensures performance consistency, delivering carrier-grade high performance and seamless continuity akin to purpose-built RAN infrastructure.

Also Read: A1 Telekom Austria and Nokia Achieve 2 Gbps on 5G With 3CC

A1 Group and Nokia Relation

A1 Group, a renowned provider of digital services and communications solutions in Central and Eastern Europe has a longstanding partnership with Nokia.

Nokia supplies equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including 5G RAN and other radio access products, to A1 Group across multiple markets, including Austria, Serbia, and Slovenia. Furthermore, Nokia serves as the 5G Standalone core network provider for A1 Serbia and A1 Slovenia.

A1 Bulgaria (A1BG) expressed satisfaction with the successful trial, emphasizing the integration of Nokia's Cloud RAN solution with A1BG's transport and Packet Core networks. The Nokia solution encompasses edge data centre and cloud orchestration solutions.

Also Read: POST Luxembourg Expands 5G Network Coverage to 94.8 Percent of Population

A1 Group considered the trial an important milestone in delivering exceptional 5G services to subscribers. The architectural flexibility and related operating model enabled by Cloud RAN facilitate innovation and digitalization for customers.

The successful trial signifies a major milestone for Nokia as it continues to drive advancements in Cloud RAN technology.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments