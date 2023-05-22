A1 Bulgaria Successfully Trials 5G SA Cloud RAN With Nokia

Nokia has successfully completed a trial for its Cloud RAN solution on A1 Group's commercial 5G network in Bulgaria. The trial, which took place in Sofia, involved the seamless execution of an end-to-end 5G data call (Layer 3 call) using Nokia's Cloud RAN solution and AirFrame servers.

Also Read: A1 Slovenia to Switch off 3G Network and Focus On 5G Expansion

Trial of Cloud RAN Solution on A1 Group's 5G Network

A1 Group, a European unit of America Movil, is assessing the potential of Cloud RAN technology and its value in transitioning to cloud-based infrastructure. The trial employed a commercial 3GPP standard 5G SA device to validate the capabilities of the solution.

According to the statement, the Nokia Cloud RAN virtualized distributed unit (vDU) successfully served radio cells at a remarkable distance of over 15 kilometres in the trial. Moreover, Nokia's suite of cloud deployment automation tools contributed to enhanced operational efficiency throughout the trial.

Cloud RAN solution

Cloud RAN offers enhanced agility, flexibility, and openness for operators and enterprises, fostering collaboration within the wider industry ecosystem. It empowers organizations to leverage innovative technologies and services, leading to the establishment of new business models and revenue streams.

Nokia's Cloud RAN solution ensures performance consistency, delivering carrier-grade high performance and seamless continuity akin to purpose-built RAN infrastructure.

Also Read: A1 Telekom Austria and Nokia Achieve 2 Gbps on 5G With 3CC

A1 Group and Nokia Relation

A1 Group, a renowned provider of digital services and communications solutions in Central and Eastern Europe has a longstanding partnership with Nokia.

Nokia supplies equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including 5G RAN and other radio access products, to A1 Group across multiple markets, including Austria, Serbia, and Slovenia. Furthermore, Nokia serves as the 5G Standalone core network provider for A1 Serbia and A1 Slovenia.

A1 Bulgaria (A1BG) expressed satisfaction with the successful trial, emphasizing the integration of Nokia's Cloud RAN solution with A1BG's transport and Packet Core networks. The Nokia solution encompasses edge data centre and cloud orchestration solutions.

Also Read: POST Luxembourg Expands 5G Network Coverage to 94.8 Percent of Population

A1 Group considered the trial an important milestone in delivering exceptional 5G services to subscribers. The architectural flexibility and related operating model enabled by Cloud RAN facilitate innovation and digitalization for customers.

The successful trial signifies a major milestone for Nokia as it continues to drive advancements in Cloud RAN technology.