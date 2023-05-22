POST Luxembourg Expands 5G Network Coverage to 94.8 Percent of Population

POST Luxembourg, a leading provider of fixed and mobile networks, has made remarkable progress in expanding its network coverage in Luxembourg. As a subsidiary of POST Luxembourg, POST Telecom has played a crucial role in supporting customers' digital transformation initiatives through a comprehensive range of services. POST has published its Integrated Report 2022, which presented the group's performance.

POST Luxembourg 5G Network Coverage

POST Luxembourg, in its report, announced that its 5G network now reaches an impressive 94.8 percent of the population, a significant increase from the 10 percent coverage achieved at the end of 2021. This milestone represents a major step forward in ensuring widespread access to the benefits of 5G technology for both private and professional users.

The deployment of 5G across the country has greatly contributed to supporting the ongoing digital transformation efforts. With 94.8 percent population coverage, individuals and businesses can leverage the capabilities of 5G to enhance their connectivity, productivity, and overall digital experiences.

POST Luxembourg 4G+ Network

In addition to the advancements in 5G, POST Luxembourg has achieved exceptional progress in its 4G+ network coverage. By the end of 2022, the company achieved a remarkable 99 percent population coverage with its 4G+ network.

POST Luxembourg Fibre Network

POST Luxembourg has set ambitious goals for the future. By 2025, the company aims to guarantee 90 percent coverage of the territory through fibre optics, offering impressive connectivity speeds of 1 Gbps. Presently, eight out of ten households in Luxembourg are already connected to the fibre network, indicating significant progress in building a robust and future-proof infrastructure.

Recognizing the complementary nature of 5G technology, POST Luxembourg plans to leverage its capabilities to provide a minimum connectivity speed of 100 Mbps throughout the country. This strategic approach ensures that residents and businesses across Luxembourg can enjoy reliable and high-speed internet access, further enhancing their digital capabilities.

POST Luxembourg Decommissioning of 3G Network

As a milestone in 2022, POST Luxembourg decommissioned its 3G network. This move allows the company to focus its resources on expanding and enhancing the coverage and performance of its advanced 4G+ and 5G networks.

With the growth in 5G coverage and continued investments in fibre optics, POST Luxembourg is paving the way for a digitally empowered nation.