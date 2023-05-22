Viasat’s Acquisition of Inmarsat Receives FCC Approval

Viasat, a global communications company, and Inmarsat, a leading global mobile satellite communications service provider, have received significant regulatory approval for their proposed acquisition. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has given its nod to Viasat's acquisition of Inmarsat, marking a crucial milestone in the transaction, according to Viasat.

FCC Approval Secured for Viasat's Acquisition of Inmarsat

With the FCC's approval, Viasat and Inmarsat now focus on the European Commission's (EC) competition review, which represents the remaining key regulatory process concerning the acquisition. The European Commission will evaluate the deal based on its potential impact on competition within the market.

European Commission's Competition Review Remains

The transaction, expected to be finalized later this month, is subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, clearances, and customary closing conditions. The successful completion of the European Commission's competition review will be a significant step forward in the acquisition process.

Clears UK's Competition and Markets Authority Review

In addition to the FCC's approval, Viasat and Inmarsat also recently received positive news from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA concluded its Phase 2 review of the proposed acquisition earlier in May 2023 and determined that the transaction does not raise any competition concerns. This finding paves the way for the acquisition to proceed without the need for any remedies.

The collaboration between Viasat and Inmarsat holds great potential for both companies as they aim to strengthen their position in the global communications and mobile satellite communications markets. The acquisition would enable them to leverage their combined expertise, resources, and technologies to deliver enhanced services to their customers.

As the regulatory approvals progress and the transaction nears its closure, Viasat and Inmarsat remain focused on the strategic value and benefits that the acquisition will bring. The finalization of the deal would mark a significant milestone for both companies, positioning them for further growth and innovation in the rapidly evolving communications industry.