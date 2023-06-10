Exploring the Best 200 Mbps Broadband Plans in India

Choosing the right broadband plan can be a daunting task, especially with numerous internet service providers (ISPs) offering similar plans with various benefits. One popular option is the 200 Mbps broadband plan, available from several providers across India. In this article, we will highlight some of the leading 200 Mbps broadband plans currently offered in the market, each with its own unique features and advantages.

Airtel's Entertainment Pack:

Airtel, a prominent player in the Indian broadband market, presents its Xstream Fiber connection with the 'Entertainment' pack, offering 200 Mbps internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 (excluding taxes). This plan provides users with a generous monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. Airtel also includes 'Airtel Thanks Benefits' with its broadband plans, encompassing subscriptions to popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Wynk Music. This comprehensive offering has made it one of Airtel's bestselling plans.

Read More - BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans for Getting OTT Benefits Under Rs 1000

BSNL's 200 Mbps Plan:

BSNL, a state-owned telco, offers the Fiber Premium Plus 1 plan through its Bharat Fibre connection. With a monthly cost of Rs 1,299, this plan provides high-speed connectivity of 200 Mbps. Users can enjoy a substantial data limit of 4000GB, after which the speed reduces to 15 Mbps. While no OTT benefits are included, customers can take advantage of free voice calling.

Excitel's 200 Mbps Plan:

Excitel, a broadband service provider specializing in high-speed connections, offers plans exclusively at speeds of 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 400 Mbps. Excitel's 200 Mbps plan stands out as a competitively priced option, providing excellent value for money. For a monthly cost of Rs 799, users can enjoy the 200 Mbps plan. Excitel also offers discounted rates for extended durations, with the option to avail the plan for 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months at monthly costs of Rs 667, Rs 499, and Rs 424, respectively. Excitel's plans are truly unlimited, with no FUP data limits imposed.

ACT Fibernet 200 Mbps Plan:

ACT Fibernet offers a 200 Mbps plan priced at Rs 1020 per month, which includes a complimentary Netflix subscription. With a generous monthly data limit of 3.3TB, users can enjoy seamless streaming and browsing experiences. Additionally, the plan comes with various add-on benefits, enhancing the overall value proposition.

Conclusion:

When considering a 200 Mbps broadband plan in India, customers have several compelling options to choose from. Airtel's Entertainment Pack provides a comprehensive package with OTT subscriptions, while BSNL's plan offers a substantial data limit. Excitel stands out for its cost-effective and truly unlimited plans, while ACT Fibernet combines high-speed connectivity with a complimentary Netflix subscription. With these enticing offerings, users can select the plan that best fits their requirements and enjoy seamless internet connectivity and content streaming.