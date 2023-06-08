BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans for Getting OTT Benefits Under Rs 1000

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in India. The telecom player has been phenomenal in bringing connectivity to rural parts of the country. But it is no longer the number one ranked ISP. That position has been taken by Reliance Jio, another major telecom player in India. Regardless, BSNL continues to provide some of the best value plans to customers. BSNL provides its fibre internet services through the arm called BSNL Bharat Fibre. Today, we will be seeing some of the plans offered by the company that are priced under Rs 1000 and also come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans with OTT Benefits Under Rs 1000

BSNL Bharat Fibre plans that offer OTT benefits and are also priced under Rs 1000 come for Rs 799 per month and Rs 999 per month. Both these plans offer decent speeds and unlimited data to the customers.

The Rs 799 plan from BSNL comes with 100 Mbps of uniform download and upload speeds. The FUP (fair usage policy) data offered with this plan is 1TB. Post that, the speed drops to 5 Mbps. There's also a free fixed-line voice calling connection included with the plan. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YuppTV.

After that, there's the Rs 999 plan. This plan comes with 150 Mbps of speed and 2TB of data. Post the consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 10 Mbps. Again, with this plan, there's a free fixed-line voice calling connection. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YuppTV.

These are the two plans from BSNL Bharat Fibre that you can purchase if you want OTT benefits with your broadband connection, which is costing you less than Rs 1000 per month. You can go to the nearest BSNL office or just book a connection online through the official website of BSNL.