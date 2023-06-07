NTT Selects Fujitsu’s Solution for Japan’s Next-Generation Optical Core Network

Japanese telecommunications company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT Corporation) has partnered with Fujitsu to conduct trials for the development of their next-generation optical core network in Japan. Fujitsu's advanced optical transport platform, the "1FINITY Ultra Optical System," has been chosen as a verification system to support NTT's network expansion plans. According to the statement, the system order was placed in June 2023, and delivery is expected in the first half of fiscal 2023.

Also Read: NTT and SES to Deliver Satellite-Based Edge and Private 5G Network

Partnership for Optical Core Network Development

The collaboration between NTT and Fujitsu aims to establish a robust optical core network that will serve as the foundation for the future of communication in Japan. By adopting Fujitsu's cutting-edge technology, NTT aims to address societal challenges and work towards achieving carbon neutrality by significantly reducing power consumption.

Advancing the IOWN Concept

The initiative aligns with NTT Group's concept of Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN), which seeks to revolutionize existing information and communications systems by developing new infrastructure.

Also Read: Ericsson and KDDI Deploy Japan’s First Vault 5G Base Stations

All-Photonics Network

As part of this concept, Fujitsu is constructing an All-Photonics Network (APN) that utilizes photonics across the entire communications network. The APN offers enhanced transmission capacity, reduced latency, and lower power consumption compared to traditional communication technologies, making it an ideal solution for NTT's next optical core network deployment nationwide.

Fujitsu says its "1FINITY Ultra Optical System" meets the stringent requirements set by the IOWN Global Forum for Open APN. The system boasts world-class high-capacity transmission capabilities of 1.2 Tbps per optical wave and long-distance transmission at 800 Gbps.

Furthermore, the solution incorporates liquid cooling technology, leading to a remarkable 60 percent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to conventional products. The "1FINITY Ultra Optical System" from Fujitsu is available globally.

Also Read: Rakuten Mobile 4G Coverage Reaches 98.4 Percent of Japan Population

Fujitsu's 1FINITY Ultra Optical System

As NTT's development partner, Fujitsu will provide the "1FINITY Ultra Optical System," a highly flexible and open architecture system with features such as high-capacity transmission, low latency, and low power consumption. The system is expected to achieve transmission speeds of 1.2 Tbps in metropolitan areas like Tokyo and 800 Gbps for connecting remote locations, catering to the specific needs and requirements of each region.

With this collaboration, NTT and Fujitsu are taking significant strides toward the future of telecommunications in Japan.