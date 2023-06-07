Viva-MTS Launches Armenia’s First 5G Network

Viva-MTS, the leading mobile operator in Armenia, has announced the launch of the country's first 5G network. This development not only positions Armenia among countries with advanced telecommunications infrastructure but also strengthens Viva-MTS's position as a market leader. The company's expansion efforts extend beyond 5G, encompassing the enhancement of existing 3G/4G networks.

Strengthening 3G/4G Networks

Viva-MTS says it is strengthening its existing 3G/4G networks throughout Yerevan and various regions. Viva-MTS has successfully installed 61 new 2G stations, 78 new 3G stations, and 258 new 4G/LTE stations since 2022. These efforts have resulted in exceptional network coverage across the country, reaching 99.3 percent of the population with 2G connectivity, 99.8 percent with 3G, and 99.3 percent with 4G/LTE.

Viva-MTS's Dominance in Subscriber Base and Services

As the market leader in terms of subscriber base, mobile internet usage, and overall market share, Viva-MTS continues to set the standard for telecom services in Armenia. From financial management and entertainment applications to education and health-focused tools, Viva-MTS delivers a diverse array of services that cater to the digital lifestyles of its subscribers.

Environmental Initiatives and Alternative Energy

In addition to its technological advancements, Viva-MTS says it also prioritizes environmental sustainability. The company currently operates 13 base stations powered by photovoltaic solar systems, showcasing its dedication to reducing its carbon footprint.

By utilizing alternative energy sources in areas without centralized power supply systems, such as solar photovoltaic plants and storage batteries, Viva-MTS contributes to environmental preservation while maintaining a competitive advantage.

With the successful launch of the first 5G network in Armenia, Viva-MTS continues to spearhead the development of the country's telecommunications sector.