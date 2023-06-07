Federated Wireless, a shared spectrum and private wireless provider showcased live demonstrations of a pre-production 5G private wireless network at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany in Albany, Georgia. The event, which took place from April 18-20, 2023, highlighted the capabilities of 5G-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) applications in supporting smart warehouse automation.

Leveraging 5G for Smart Warehousing

This deployment aims to revolutionise US Marine Corps operations and enhance combat readiness across Department of Defense (DoD) facilities nationwide. The official launch of the private 5G network at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany is scheduled for July 2023.

Federated Wireless shared that the live demonstrations focused on leveraging the power of gigabit speed and ultra-low latency (sub 15 milliseconds) offered by the private 5G network to enable a range of innovative IoT applications. Some of the key applications showcased during the event included real-time robotics, smart security cameras, and connected equipment.

Key Demonstrations

The real-time robotics application demonstrated how the private 5G network can optimise routes, perform maintenance tasks, and provide analytics for autonomous forklifts, robots, and guided vehicles. These autonomous systems can operate seamlessly in smart warehouse environments by utilising high-speed connectivity and low latency.

Smart security cameras powered by the private 5G network streamed and stored video footage for asset tracking, staff authentication, and arrival/departure tracking, enhancing overall campus security. The connected equipment segment showcased sophisticated conveyance systems equipped with IoT-enabled scanners, enabling efficient inventory and asset management while providing valuable insights for optimising operations.

CBRS Spectrum-Sharing Framework Enables Innovation

The success of these demonstrations can be attributed to the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum-sharing framework established by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Collaboration with DoD and Industry Leaders

Federated Wireless was selected as the prime contractor for the private 5G network deployment at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany's smart warehouse. In close collaboration with the DoD, Federated Wireless partnered with other leading US-based technology companies, including JMA and KPMG, to build the network infrastructure capable of delivering the necessary coverage, capacity, and low latency required by the warehouse.

According to the statement, this collaboration between federal and partners aims to enhance operational efficiencies across all military branches, bolster domestic manufacturing, and solidify US leadership in 5G technology.

The successful demonstrations of the 5G private network for smart warehouses mark a significant leap forward in revolutionising defence logistics and bolstering warfighter readiness.