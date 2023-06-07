HCLTech Launches Advanced Test Lab for 5G Solutions in Chennai

HCLTech, a renowned global technology company, has unveiled a cutting-edge test lab in Chennai, India, dedicated to facilitating the testing and validation of 5G solutions for global telecom infrastructure original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This state-of-the-art facility, the first of its kind in India, is equipped with advanced scanners that enable OEMs to thoroughly test and evaluate large cellular base stations and small form factor antennas used in various devices such as mobile phones, smart gadgets, health monitoring systems, and remote surveillance systems.

With a steadfast commitment to advancing next-generation mobile telephony with uncompromising quality, performance, and technology, HCLTech has assembled a team of highly experienced and skilled engineers who possess the expertise to meticulously test and verify cellular and non-cellular products with exceptional precision. Led by Vijay Guntur, President of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, the team aims to deliver unparalleled testing services to the telecom industry.

Read More - Ericsson and Intel Join Forces to Drive 5G Adoption for Digitalisation in Thailand

The newly launched test lab is currently equipped to validate 5G telecom antennas across frequency bands up to 7 GHz. Moreover, the lab possesses scalable capabilities to accommodate millimeter-wave frequency 5G infrastructure testing. This scalability ensures that OEMs and telecom service providers can swiftly and accurately measure critical parameters, enabling them to accelerate their time to market, optimise cellular networks, and provide seamless connectivity for both voice and data services.

"By offering this advanced test lab, we aim to support telecom infrastructure OEMs in their quest to bring high-quality 5G solutions to market swiftly. Our team of experts, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and extensive knowledge, is dedicated to driving innovation, optimizing network performance, and ensuring seamless connectivity," stated Vijay Guntur.

As a global leader in engineering and R&D services, HCLTech boasts a strong track record of collaborating with over 100 of the top 250 global engineering R&D spenders. The establishment of this state-of-the-art test lab in Chennai further solidifies the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive and efficient testing solutions to meet the evolving needs of the telecom industry.

The launch of HCLTech's advanced test lab in Chennai marks a significant milestone in the development of 5G technology. With its cutting-edge capabilities, the lab is poised to play a pivotal role in accelerating the deployment of 5G networks and ensuring the seamless connectivity required for the digital era.