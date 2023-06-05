Orange Launches 5G+ Network With Reduced Energy Consumption in Spain

Orange Espana continues to emphasize its leadership and human-centered approach through its ongoing "Servicio Humanizado" campaign. This time, under the concept of "The world is asking for more sustainable communication," Orange Spain highlights its leadership in deploying the 5G+ network, which brings obvious improvements in sustainability. Orange says it is the first operator to launch 5G+, a network that consumes 90 percent less energy.

Unleashing Speed without Compromising the Planet

In an era where staying connected is paramount, concerns for our planet's well-being are equally significant. Orange says it has made a conscious decision to embrace the 5G+ network, not only for its exceptional speed but also for its remarkable energy efficiency. By choosing 5G+, customers can be confident in the network's reliability while contributing to the collective goal of a more sustainable future.

First to Introduce 5G+

According to its official post, Orange aspires to be a leader and pioneer in sustainability within its industry and the economy. Their achievement as the first operator to introduce the 5G+ network is just one example of their commitment. Sustainability initiatives are integrated throughout the company, encompassing various aspects of its operations.

Sustainable Initiatives Driving Orange's Vision

Some of the notable sustainability initiatives undertaken by Orange include:

100% Green Energy Consumption : Since 2014, Orange has exclusively relied on green energy sources to power its operations, reinforcing their dedication to environmental responsibility.

: Since 2014, Orange has exclusively relied on green energy sources to power its operations, reinforcing their dedication to environmental responsibility. Device Recycling and Repair Program : Orange has implemented an ambitious program focused on recycling and repairing devices at their points of sale. By extending the lifespan of devices, they actively contribute to reducing electronic waste.

: Orange has implemented an ambitious program focused on recycling and repairing devices at their points of sale. By extending the lifespan of devices, they actively contribute to reducing electronic waste. Eco-Guidelines for Sustainable Practices: Orange has established eco-guidelines to encourage sustainable actions in their day-to-day operations. These guidelines serve as a roadmap, guiding employees in adopting environmentally friendly practices, even in the smallest gestures.

The ongoing efforts of Orange to promote sustainability demonstrate their commitment to mitigating their environmental impact. By integrating green energy, recycling and repair programs, and fostering sustainable practices, Orange is leading by example in its pursuit of a more sustainable future.