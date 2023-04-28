Orange 5G Covers Over 80 Percent of Population in Spain

Orange Spain has revealed 4G, 5G and 5G+ Network coverage following the publication of its first-quarter results. Orange Spain has reported a strong start to 2023, with a 2.8 percent growth in total revenues, reaching 1,164 million euros in the first quarter of the year. The telco said it continued its growth progression, recording a total customer portfolio of 21,053,000, including 17,083,000 mobile users, 3.6 percent more than the previous year and 3,970,000 fixed broadband customers.

Orange Spain Customers

Orange's network currently connects more than 29 million customers, including virtual mobile operators, making it the operator with the largest customer base in Spain. Orange Spain shared 5G, 4G, and Fibre developments of its growth. The company's fibre optic portfolio has grown rapidly, with 3,572,000 customers and its 5G customer base exceeding 1,943,000 users in Spain. Orange also serves 11,033,000 4G mobile customers.

Expansion of FTTH Network

The company has significantly expanded its FTTH network in Spain, covering 16,900,000 homes and businesses in 1,706 municipalities. The optical fibre services provided by Orange also help connect rural Spain, with coverage extended to 692 municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants.

Orange 10 Gbps Fiber Services

Orange offers 10 Gbps fibre services on its ultra-fast XGSPON network, covering 900,000 homes and businesses in Spain.

Orange Fixed Broadband Customer Base

Orange's fixed broadband customer base increased to 3,970,000 by the end of Q1 2023, with a penetration rate of 84.5 percent of the convergent offers. The company's FTTH network expansion has contributed to the growth of its fibre optic customer base, which now reaches 3,572,000 customers.

Orange Spain 5G

The telco reported that in Q1 2023, Orange added 258,000 more customers to its 5G customer base, which now exceeds 1,943,000 customers as of March 31, 2023. The company ended the quarter with 5G coverage (NSA 5G) for over 80 percent of the Spanish population.

Orange launched its 5G+ (SA 5G) network in February, which is available in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Seville, with coverage of more than 90 percent in the cities. Bilbao has been added to this list in the last quarter and will continue the expansion throughout 2023.

Orange Spain 4G

Orange Spain 4G covers 99 percent of the Spain population and serves 11,033,000 customers. Overall, Orange Spain continues to expand its customer base and improve its network coverage, cementing its position as one of Spain's leading telecommunications operators.