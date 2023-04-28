Tata Play Binge Gets Two New Platforms – VROTT and aha

Tata Play, the DTH operator, has made significant efforts to improve its OTT aggregation service, Tata Play Binge. The company has recently included VROTT and Aha in its platform, bringing the total number of available platforms to 26. This move is aimed at expanding Tata Play's offerings and becoming a one-stop shop for all entertainment needs.

The addition of VROTT, a relatively new streaming service launched by VR Films last year, offers exclusive global content dubbed in local languages such as Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Aha, on the other hand, is an OTT platform that offers Telugu and Tamil-language content.

These services have been added to all Tata Play Binge plans, including Mobile Pro, Super, and Mega, without any change in pricing. This means that all Binge subscribers can enjoy these services at no extra cost. Additionally, this partnership will expand the reach of VROTT and Aha to thousands of new households who use Tata Play for satellite television.

The addition of these two new platforms is going to enrich the experience of Tata Play Binge subscribers. If you are wondering where you can buy the subscription from, you just have to go to Tata Play Binge's web page or its mobile app, which is available for both Android and iOS users. Tata Play Binge is actually one of the largest OTT aggregation platforms in India.

Earlier, the rule was that you need to own a Tata Play Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) to purchase the Binge subscription. But now that rule is not there anymore. Anyone with an internet connection looking to purchase a subscription can do so by going to the website or the mobile app of the platform.