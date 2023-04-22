Totem Deploys Next-Generation 5G Network at Orange Velodrome

Totem, Orange's European Tower Company, has announced the deployment of a next-generation 5G network at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, making it the first French stadium to benefit from this level of 5G connectivity.

5G Connectivity at Stadium

The deployment is aimed at meeting the high connectivity expectations of fans, organizers, and the media ahead of major sports events such as the next Olympique de Marseille (OM) matches and international competitions.

Also Read: Orange Secures 500 Million Euros Financing for 4G, 5G Networks in France

Distributed Antenna System Infrastructure

To achieve this, Totem has deployed a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) infrastructure with next-generation antennas designed specifically for venues with high mobile phone usage. This infrastructure provides consistent, high-quality network coverage and high levels of energy efficiency. It is a network of private pooled antennas available to all operators to provide their mobile services simultaneously while ensuring that Orange Velodrome teams have a single, neutral point of contact.

Four French Operators have Access to Infrastructure

Through this pooling, Totem meets the Orange Velodrome's expectations of optimizing the equipment footprint, allowing operators to consume less energy. Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile, Orange, and SFR have connected their equipment to the antenna infrastructure deployed by Totem, enabling them to offer 5G to their end customers within the Orange Velodrome.

As a Tower Company, Totem ensures that all its operator customers have access to the infrastructure, allowing them to operate their respective networks in the best conditions.

Also Read: Orange Launches 5G SA Network in 4 Cities of Spain

First stadium in France with Advanced 5G Connectivity

According to the statement by Totem France, "Connecting an indoor environment to the latest generation of 5G, which can be used by almost 68,000 people at the same time, is a real technical challenge. To connect the Orange Velodrome, Totem has built the first network of its kind in France, capable of meeting the connectivity needs of the biggest sports events. The equipment deployed by Totem is the same successfully deployed solution at major competitions in the US and will make the Orange Velodrome the first stadium in France to have such advanced 5G connectivity."

The announcement is a major milestone for Orange Velodrome, as the 5G network deployment will improve connectivity and enhance the fan experience for sports events.