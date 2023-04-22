Movies and Web Series to Watch on OTT Platforms This Weekend

The weekend is already jam-packed with entertainment, thanks to four riveting IPL games and a number of cinematic films, including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Virupaksha, both starring Salman Khan. Going out to the beach or taking a leisurely drive are obviously not the best ways to spend the weekend when the temperature is rising by several degrees every day.

The OTT platforms are freshening up the entertainment quotient with a lengthy number of films and web series that are releasing today to make your weekend entertaining even while sitting indoors. Don't pass up the opportunity to watch them all at once.

Here's a list of films and web series currently available on OTT platforms:

Vellari Patanam

The political satire drama 'Vellai Paatanam', directed by Mahesh Vettiyaar, features Manju Warrier, Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, and Shabareesh Varma. The story follows siblings KP Suresh and KP Sunanda, who belong to opposing factions vying for the same political party's leadership. While Sunanda is a seasoned leader, Suresh has yet to experience his first triumph. The rest of the plot revolves around their competition for a panchayat seat.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kahani Rubberband Ki

"Kahan Rubberband Ki" is a Hindi play written, produced, and directed by Sarika Sanjot, featuring important roles played by Pratik Gandhi, known for his role in Scam 1992, Avika Gor, Manish Raisinghan, and other actors. The play depicts the regular life of a young couple in Uttar Pradesh until a contraceptive device malfunction results in an unintended pregnancy. While maintaining his friendship with Kavya, Narendra decides to take on the condom manufacturer.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Selfiee

Selfiee, a 2019 Malayalam version of the movie Driving Licence, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Deepti Sati in the key characters. To finish filming his upcoming movie, superstar Prakashan must obtain a new driver's license. When a little altercation with an RTO officer develops and garners widespread notice, things start to get hot.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

The Tourist's Guide to Love, which is the final film on the list of releases available today on OTT, is an endearing romantic comedy directed by Steven K. Tsuchida and written by Eirene Donohue. The movie stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Ben Feldman, and Missi Pyle in the main roles. The story revolves around Amanda, a travel executive who travels to Vietnam for work. While there, she meets a free-spirited tour guide who introduces her to love and shows her the adventure of life.

OTT platform: Netflix

Oru Kodai Murder Mystery

Vishal Venkat directs the Tamil mystery thriller series Oru Kodai Murder Mystery, featuring Abhirami Gopikumar and Aishwarya in the lead roles. Vyon, the son of the school principal, is despised by most of his friends except for his four closest buddies. When his crush, Tara, goes missing, Vyon and his friends attempt to solve the mystery.

OTT platform: Zee5

Dancing on the Grave

The true-crime documentary series Dancing on the Grave was created by Patrick Graham. The story revolves around the disappearance of a wealthy heiress who breaks free from her family's control and teams up with a godman. The main focus of the documentary is on trying to find answers to various questions regarding her disappearance.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Garmi

This new Hindi-language series, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, is a riveting drama that stars Vyom Yadav, Disha Thakur, and Pankaj Saraswat. Arvind Shukla is a young man who leaves his hometown in search of his ideal government job. The story revolves around how he deals with college politics, power struggles, and criminal activities.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Rio Connection

This television series set in the 1970s depicts the lives of European gangsters who settled in Brazil and turned it into the biggest organized crime center for importing narcotics into Europe. The show is helmed by Stefano Sollima and stars Colin Woodell, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Betty Gabriel, Andrew Lees, and Connor Del Rio.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

SUGA: Road to D-Day

The South Korean artist Suga, a member of the well-known K-pop group BTS, is followed in this documentary as he gets ready to release his debut solo album, D-DAY.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Dead Ringers

The psychological suspense series Dead Ringers, a replica of the 1988 film of the same name, features Rachel Weisz as the twin gynaecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle. The show is directed by Alice Troughton and written by Alice Birch. The performance promises to be a suspenseful thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rough Diamonds

Netflix is set to premiere Rough Diamonds, a television series that centers around an Orthodox Jewish family in Antwerp. The show stars Kevin Janssens, Marie Vinck, and Casper Knopf among others, and is created by Yuval Yefet and Rotem Shamir. The show promises to be a family drama that delves into the lives and challenges of people living in an unconventional setting.

OTT platform: Netflix

Indian Matchmaking S3

One of the most highly anticipated web series to debut on OTT today is the third season of the well-liked reality show that follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she searches for compatible partners for her Indian and Indian American clientele. It is expected that the upcoming season will have the same format as the previous seasons.

OTT platform: Netflix

Welcome to Eden S2

The Spanish thriller series, Welcome to Eden, developed by Joaquin Gorriz, features Amaia Aberasturi, Amaia Salamanca, and other actors. The story revolves around a group of young adults who attend a party on a distant island. However, things take a dark turn when they discover that the location is hiding perilous secrets and traps.

OTT platform: Netflix