Arunachal Pradesh Connectivity Gets Boosted With 254 4G Mobile Towers Connecting 336 Villages

The Indian government, in joint effort with the Arunachal Pradesh government, has dedicated 254 4G mobile towers to the nation on April 22, 2023. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister for Communications, Railways and Electronics and IT Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Law and Justice Shri Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu, Union Minister of State for Communications Shri Devusinh Chauhan, and Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein, along with senior officials from the Central and State Governments.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Government Sets Deadline for Village Connectivity: Report

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in response to people’s reaction to development of Arunachal Pradesh, said, "The people of Arunachal Pradesh are exceptional. They are unwavering in their spirit of patriotism. It’s an honour to work for this great state and help it realise it’s true potential."

High-Speed Network Connectivity to Benefit Thousands of Residents

The installation of the towers will provide high-speed network connectivity to 336 villages in Arunachal Pradesh and benefit thousands of residents. It will enable access to various digital services in sectors like education, health, e-commerce, and agriculture, leading to socio-economic development.

Bharat Net Scheme and Future Plans for Digital Inclusion

Under the Bharat Net scheme, over 1,310 Gram Panchayats have been connected with optical fibre, and plans for an additional 1,156 towers are underway to enhance digital inclusion. The recent launch of 5G services in Itanagar will be extended to other areas as well.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Itanagar

Positive Reactions from Officials

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein, Arunachal Pradesh, praised the Indian government’s efforts in the past eight years to enhance connectivity for railways, road, and telecommunications, bringing overall connectivity to the state.

Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Union Minister of State for Communications, appreciated the efforts to bring connectivity in the face of challenges and mentioned the creation of a national postal hub in Itanagar and various initiatives for postal connectivity in the state.

Sh. Pema Khandu, Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, described the day as historic and said that since 2014, there has been infrastructural change in Arunachal Pradesh, leading to transformation. Digital inclusion has helped in removing corruption and e-governance, and 100% e-office is being used.

He added that focused coordination and all-out efforts are required to complete the remaining sites before the timeline. He emphasized the model of convergence of one plus one as eleven, not two. Arunachal Pradesh is not only known as the land of the rising sun but also as the land of rising development.

Also Read: BSNL 4G Services Available in These Circles on Limited Scale

Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Law and Justice, emphasized the Whole of Government Approach, which requires joint efforts of Central and State government officers for the implementation of all projects. Locations have already been identified for the remaining 1,156 4G towers planned under the USOF, and as part of another scheme, i.e., the 4G saturation scheme, 2,424 4G sites are to be installed.

Also Read: OneWeb Successfully Deploys 36 Satellites With ISRO for Global Connectivity

Satellite communications shall also be used for proper connectivity. He appreciated State Government efforts and urged work to be done in mission mode so that no village is left unconnected by March 2024. He also mentioned that border areas shall have a significant contribution to achieving the vision of making India a developed country by 2047.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Railways and Electronics and IT, mentioned in his address that the installation of these towers in difficult terrain and practical difficulties is a clear example of Sabka Prayas. He emphasized the importance of communications, which opens doors and opportunities for all.

He quoted an example of installing a tower in Tawang, which is at a height of 12,600 feet, to demonstrate the challenges of difficult terrain. He concluded by thanking defence forces, district administration, service providers, different agencies of central and state government officials for achieving this feat.

Government of India is working relentlessly in accordance with "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" to provide world class connectivity to every remotest village and to every person in Arunanchal Pradesh.