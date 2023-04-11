Arunachal Pradesh Government Sets Deadline for Village Connectivity: Report

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has urged mobile service providers to ensure that all villages in Tawang district, which borders China, have access to telecommunication networks by December. The call comes after China recently standardized the names of 11 places in 'Zangnan', a term used by China to refer to the south of the McMahon Line that is administered by India and comes under Arunachal Pradesh.

Review Meeting Held with Telecom Service Providers

During a two-day visit to Tawang, a special secretary to the state's IT and communications department, Parul Gaur Mittal, held a review meeting with the deputy commissioner, administrative officers, and telecom service providers to expedite the installation of mobile towers, as reported by The Times of India. In addition, she urged telecom service providers to have proper meetings with the district administration to fast-track civil works, taking advantage of the season to meet the December deadline set by the government.

Power Department to Survey Electricity Needs for Telecom Tower Locations

The power department has been asked to survey and submit a report on the need for electricity connections in areas where telecom towers are to be erected. During presentations by the telecom service providers, it was revealed that there are certain locations in the district that have no mobile network coverage.

The government has set a deadline of December to connect all villages, particularly those in the border areas, with telecommunication networks. Mittal lamented that the state is already lagging behind in connecting villages through telecommunication networks and urged telecom service providers to take the administration into confidence before going for survey, planning, and installation of towers in various locations and villages.

According to the Report, In the presentations made by the telecom service providers, it was informed that BSNL has 18 sites in the district where works are in progress. Moreover, Jio telecom service fibre is laid up to Jaswant Garh, a theatre of the 1962 war with China, and it will be operational by the end of this month, informed the representative of Jio Networks.

Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo suggested that the telecommunication tower proposed at Serkyemmang near Bleteng be shifted to Thongleng village to cover the shadow area villages nearby. He also suggested that Jang be connected with the Jio network at the earliest.

Overall, the government of Arunachal Pradesh is prioritizing the installation of telecommunication networks in the Tawang district to improve communication and connectivity, particularly in border areas.