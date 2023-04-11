Netplus Broadband Offering 400 Mbps Plan Under Rs 1000 with OTT Subscriptions

In today's digital age, high-speed internet has become a necessity rather than a luxury. We all rely on the internet for work, entertainment, communication, and more. Keeping this in mind, Netplus Broadband, one of India's leading internet service providers, has come up with a broadband plan that is sure to impress the masses. We are talking about the company's 400 Mbps broadband plan. Let's get to know more about that.

400 Mbps Broadband Plan for Rs 999

Netplus Broadband's high-speed broadband plan offers a blazing-fast speed of 400 Mbps for just Rs 999 per month. This is an incredibly competitive price for such high-speed internet. This plan is ideal for users who need a high-speed internet for gaming, streaming, or any other bandwidth-intensive activity. With such high speeds, users can enjoy uninterrupted streaming and gaming without any lag or buffering.

OTT Subscriptions Included

That's not all! Along with the high-speed internet, Netplus Broadband is also offering a host of OTT subscriptions at no additional cost. These subscriptions include SonyLIV, ZEE5 Premium, Discovery+, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALT Balaji, Voot Select, MX Player, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, Gaana, Epic ON, and more. Users can access these OTT platforms and enjoy a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, live sports, music, and more.

Unlimited Data and No FUP

Another major advantage of this plan is that it comes with unlimited data and no FUP (fair-usage-policy) limits. This means that users can download and stream as much as they want without worrying about any data limits or additional charges. This is particularly beneficial for users who require high data usage for work or entertainment purposes.

Conclusion

Netplus Broadband's 400 Mbps broadband plan is a game-changer in the world of high-speed internet. With a speed of 400 Mbps and a range of OTT subscriptions included, this plan offers great value for money. Whether you're a gamer, streamer, or just someone who needs high-speed internet for work, this plan is sure to meet all your needs. With unlimited data and no FUP limits, users can enjoy uninterrupted internet without any worries. Overall, Netplus Broadband's 400 Mbps internet speed plan is a great choice for anyone who wants lightning-fast internet at an affordable price.