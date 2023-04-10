Maxis Malaysia to Expand Fibre Network With Ideal Property Group Partnership

Maxis, a leading converged connectivity provider in Malaysia, has partnered with Ideal Property Group, a property developer in Penang, to bring fibre connectivity to homes and businesses in the area. The partnership will see Maxis leverage its own fibre build to deliver a superior Internet experience and attractive fibre propositions to mixed developments in Penang Island and Butterworth.

Maxis to provide fibre infrastructure in Penang Island and Butterworth

Under the agreement, Maxis will design, supply, and install the telecommunications infrastructure for fixed services in 12 commercial and residential projects consisting of 12,000 business premises and homes. The move represents Maxis' ongoing collaboration with property developers in the country in providing high-speed broadband and connectivity solutions.

"As a leading converged connectivity provider, Maxis is pleased to partner with Ideal Property Group. Through our own fibre network, capabilities and attractive propositions, there are immense possibilities for digital services for more homes and businesses," said Maxis.

The partnership with Maxis will enable Ideal Property Group to meet the digital lifestyles of its customers and develop more connected homes and townships. According to the statement, Maxis will be one of the main connectivity providers in commercial developments such as Penang Technology Park at Bernam and Penang International Exchange 1 & 2. The former is expected to attract potential investors in semiconductors, medical devices, aerospace, and other industries.

Maxis Fiber Connections Growth

Maxis has been seeing good traction of its fibre propositions and consistent growth of fibre connections quarter on quarter, with 669k home connections as of FY2022. The company has also expanded its broadband access connectivity through wider deployment to underserved areas.

Maxis builds fibre networks for enterprises and offers a wide range of business fibre connectivity solutions for a truly converged experience. Through its fiberisation plans, Maxis will also enable future possibilities for smart solutions applications across various industries.