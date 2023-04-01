Telekom Malaysia Completes Fibre Optic Network Hub Across Sabah and Sarawak

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), the national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider and Malaysia's leading integrated telco, announced the completion of its new fibre optic network hub or point of presence (PoP) project phase one installations across the northern region, Sabah and Sarawak.

Point of Presence (PoP)

A PoP, or Point of Presence, acts as a hub where various devices connect to one another and to the internet. Essentially, a PoP brings fiber optic connections closer to end users. According to the statement, by strategically situating PoP locations near schools, individuals residing in remote or rural areas can access faster and more reliable internet services from the comfort of their homes, rather than relying on mobile networks. This will improve internet access and connectivity for more people in the community.

PoPs planned under the 12th Malaysia Plan

In a statement, Telekom Malaysia said 4,370 PoPs had been planned under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), where 4,323 PoPs will be installed near rural schools and 47 PoPs near industrial areas. Phase one of the project involves 677 sites, and the remaining will be implemented under phase two over three years, 2022-2025.

Phase 1

A total of 233 PoP circuits were installed under phase one, with 100% completion achieved by TM, ahead of other industry players. These new PoPs represent a major step in narrowing the digital gap and promoting digital inclusion across Malaysia.

Implementing PoP will create more balanced and inclusive regional development, promoting the progress of new technologies such as 5G and upcoming communication technologies. Through this initiative, the number of users in TM's PoP area has exceeded 9,000 and continues to increase.

Out of these users, 58 are schools that have subscribed to Unifi services. The extensive internet access that PoP provides will not only enhance the rural economy but also enable the download of educational materials, elevating the quality of education in schools and equipping the younger generation with a vast range of knowledge.

Phase 2

For phase two of the PoP project, TM has been awarded with 174 sites in the central region. This phase is expected to further boost Malaysia's digital connectivity and economic development.