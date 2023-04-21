Seven Malayalam Films to Watch This Weekend on OTT

Malayalam-language films are renowned for their stunning photography and rich, imaginative plotlines, making them a great choice for anyone who values depth in their entertainment. However, not everyone has the time to watch all the excellent Mollywood films that are available. To make things easier for you, we've put together a list of the most recent Malayalam films that are accessible on your preferred OTT services. So, if you're looking for some entertainment this week, here are the seven newest Malayalam films available for streaming:

Poovan

Directed by Vineeth Vasudevan, this movie centers on Hari, a man who struggles with insomnia until a rooster that moves in next door disturbs his daily routine. The film stars Antony Varghese, Sajin Cherukayil, and Vineeth Vishwam and is available on Zee5.

Purusha Pretham

This crime-comedy film, starring Darshana Rajendran and directed by Vijesh Viswam, follows a brave policeman named Sebastian who becomes mixed up in a mystery involving a missing unidentified corpse. You can watch it on SonyLIV.

Iratta

Directed by Rohit Krishnan, this film is about two twins who have opposing personalities. When one of them passes away suddenly, it makes the other person reflect on his life decisions. Joju George, Anjali, Srindaa, and Sreekanth Murali star in the movie, which is available on Netflix.

Alone

During the pandemic, Kalidas is stranded in a flat while travelling from Coimbatore to Kerala. The actions that take place in that residence are what drive the plot along. Mohanlal is the movie's leading man, and the other cast members serve as voice actors. Shaji Kailas is the director of this suspenseful movie, and you can watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, this movie follows a bunch of Kerala residents taking a bus home. After an afternoon snooze at one of the stops, two of the travellers unintentionally trade bodies. The manner they handle this predicament is the focus of the remaining portion of the film. Mammootty, Ashokan, and Ramya Pandian are the three main actors in this movie, which is also available on Netflix.

Mahaveeryar

Directed by Abrid Shine, this fantasy comedy is about a time-travelling monk, an 18th-century woman, and a modern-day court. Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Shanvi Srivastava, and many others star in this movie, which you can watch on Sun NXT.

Saturday Night

Directed by Rosshan Andrews, this drama-comedy movie follows a group of four friends who reunite after a long time apart. They learn the true meaning of friendship as a result of the reunion. Naveen Bhaskar wrote the script, and Nivin Pauly, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, and more actors are part of the cast. You can watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.