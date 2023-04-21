Jio Net Profit Rises 13% YoY in Q4 FY23

The rise in revenues and profits is due to a rise in data consumption by consumers and higher demand for fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services. Complete results for the telco's performance in Q4 and FY23 will be out soon. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio's net profit rose 13% YoY for Q4 FY23 to Rs 4716 crore compared to Rs 4174 crore in Q4 FY22.
  • The telco also posted a rise in revenue QoQ as its total income for Q3 FY23 was Rs 4,673 crore.
  • Net income for the entire FY23 also took a big jump YoY.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio's net profit rose 13% YoY for Q4 FY23 to Rs 4716 crore compared to Rs 4174 crore in Q4 FY22. The telco also posted a rise in revenue QoQ as its total income for Q3 FY23 was Rs 4,673 crore. Net income for the entire FY23 also took a big jump YoY. For the year ended March 31, 2022, Jio reported a net profit of Rs 14,817 crore. But at the end of March 31, 2023, the telco's profits for the year went up to Rs 18,207 crore. '

Read More - Jio’s 5G is Now available in 2,691 Cities

