BSNL vs Vodafone Idea Rs 1999 Plan

When it comes to long-term prepaid plans, both BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) offer competitive options for customers. Let's compare the features and benefits of the Rs 1999 prepaid plans from these two telecom operators. It is worth noting that the two telecom operators are struggling to add subscribers, even though Vi has 4G networks across the nation. Also, Vi's Rs 1999 prepaid plan was added recently to the prepaid portfolio.

BSNL Rs 1999 Prepaid Plan

BSNL's Rs 1999 prepaid plan comes with a range of attractive benefits. Here are the key features:

Data : With this plan, BSNL offers a lumpsum data benefit of 600GB. Customers can enjoy high-speed internet access throughout the plan's validity period.

: With this plan, BSNL offers a lumpsum data benefit of 600GB. Customers can enjoy high-speed internet access throughout the plan's validity period. Voice Calling : The plan includes unlimited voice calling, allowing subscribers to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network within India.

: The plan includes unlimited voice calling, allowing subscribers to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network within India. SMS : Customers can send up to 100 SMS per day for free.

: Customers can send up to 100 SMS per day for free. Additional Benefits : BSNL adds extra value to the plan by including various additional benefits. These include free PRBT (Personalized Ring Back Tone), unlimited song change option for 30 days, access to Lokdhun content for 30 days, and EROS NOW Entertainment service for 30 days.

: BSNL adds extra value to the plan by including various additional benefits. These include free PRBT (Personalized Ring Back Tone), unlimited song change option for 30 days, access to Lokdhun content for 30 days, and EROS NOW Entertainment service for 30 days. Validity - 365 Days

Vodafone Idea Rs 1999 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1999 plan is a long-term validity prepaid plan designed to offer customers extended benefits. Here are the details of this plan:

Data : The plan provides customers with 1.5GB of daily data. Users can enjoy high-speed internet access with a daily data limit.

: The plan provides customers with 1.5GB of daily data. Users can enjoy high-speed internet access with a daily data limit. Voice Calling : Subscribers can make unlimited voice calls to any network within India, ensuring seamless connectivity.

: Subscribers can make unlimited voice calls to any network within India, ensuring seamless connectivity. SMS : The plan allows customers to send up to 100 SMS per day for free.

: The plan allows customers to send up to 100 SMS per day for free. Validity - 250 Days

While both BSNL and Vodafone Idea offer the Rs 1999 prepaid plan, there are notable differences in their features and benefits. BSNL's plan stands out with its substantial lumpsum data offering of 600GB, which is significantly higher than the daily data limit provided by Vodafone Idea. This makes it an appealing option for customers who require a large amount of data for their internet usage. Also, BSNL's plan offers more validity to the users.

It's important to note that BSNL's plan includes additional benefits such as free PRBT, unlimited song change option, and access to popular entertainment services like Lokdhun and EROS NOW. These added features provide subscribers with enhanced entertainment options.