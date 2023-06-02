Vodafone Idea Brings 7 New Prepaid Plans in a Silent Manner

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has brought seven new prepaid plans for consumers in a silent manner. The telco has added these plans to boost offerings for the prepaid customer base and increase 4G data customers. Out of these seven plans, two plans are data vouchers which come with unlimited night data. These sort of data vouchers are very unique as no other telco offers any such data booster plan. Let’s take a look at all the plans that are new.

Vodafone Idea New Prepaid Plans List

The first plan on the list is the Rs 1999 option. This is a new long-term validity prepaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea. Its validity is 250 days. The benefits offered with this plan are 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There are no other additional benefits bundled with this plan. The Rs 1999 plan is available for customers across India.

The second plan on the list is the Rs 198 plan. This plan is currently only available in Mumbai. The Rs 198 plan comes with a validity of 30 days and offers Rs 198 worth of talktime along with 500MB of data.

Then, there’s a Rs 204 plan, which is again only available in Mumbai at the moment. The Rs 204 plan comes with a limited talktime of Rs 204 and 500MB of data for one month. With both the Rs 204 and Rs 198 plans, calls are charged at 2.5 paise/second.

There are two more new plans which are only available in Mumbai. These plans are Rs 224 and Rs 232 plans, and they come with a validity of 30 days and one month. The Rs 224 plan comes with unlimited voice calling + 4GB of data. The important thing to note here is that there is no SMS benefit included with this plan. Then, with the Rs 232 plan as well, users get 4GB of data + unlimited voice calling, but for one month and again, there’s no SMS benefit included.

Then there are the Rs 17 and Rs 57 new data vouchers. The Rs 17 plan comes with a validity of 1 day and gives the user unlimited night data between 12 am and 6 am. The Rs 57 plan comes with a validity of 7 days and offers unlimited data between 12 am and 6 am. The Rs 17 and Rs 57 plans are available throughout the country.