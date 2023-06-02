Top 10 Series on Netflix India for the Week

The spy thriller "FUBAR," starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, has taken the top spot on the list of the ten most popular TV shows on Netflix for the last week of May. The Bridgerton spinoff "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" and the rom-com series "XO, Kitty" are placed second and third on the Netflix list, respectively.

The list of the 10 most popular TV shows which you can watch on Netflix India is as follows:

10. Money Heist

The program centers around a hostage crisis narrative devised by a mysterious genius and his endeavor to pull off an almost unimaginably difficult heist with the aid of his talented team.

Rana Naidu

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati play an alienated father and son combination in the major roles of the crime drama series. The former's portrayal of the film's main character leads in all Bollywood-related issues. However, when his father is abruptly released from jail, chaos ensues.

Stranger Things

The main plot, which takes place in the 1980s, centers on a little kid who goes missing, and the subsequent inquiry by his mother, the police chief, and his friends amid paranormal occurrences. The novel then explores Hawkins, Indiana, as it deals with the aftermath of the disastrous Battle of Starcourt.

The Good Bad Mother

In the Korean drama series, a prosecutor with a hard heart experiences an accident and changes into a child. He moves back to his hometown and makes a fresh start with his mother and an old buddy. Will this time be any different for the mother and son team?

Doctor Cha

The focus of the K-drama is a full-time housewife married to a surgeon. The series also follows the medical graduate's attempts to restart her medical career by becoming a first-year resident.

True Beauty

The subject of the Korean romantic comedy series is a high school student who experiences bullying at her school because of her allegedly ugly appearance. She masters the skill of makeup, turns herself into a stunningly beautiful woman, and gains a lot of popularity as a result.

Wednesday

The main subject of the horror comedy series is the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. The narrative follows the development of the title character's psychic talents as she tries to solve a string of terrible murders. The protagonist is a gothic teenage girl.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The "Bridgerton" spin-off prequel series focuses on the epic love tale and ascent of Queen Charlotte, the monarch of the United Kingdom.

XO, Kitty

The rom-com series centers on the experiences of teen matchmaker Kitty, who learns from her attempts to get back in touch with her long-distance partner that romantic connections are trickier than she initially believed.

1. Fubar

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro star in the spy action-adventure series as a father-daughter team who have been living with the shared secret of working for the CIA. However, when they learn about it and the father returns for one more assignment, things take an intriguing turn.